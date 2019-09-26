ROSCOMMON —After a strong performance Monday against Gladwin, the Northern Michigan Christian soccer team followed it up with a win against Roscommon Wednesday, 4-2.
NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said Kendrick Smllegan got the Comets on the board in the sixth minute of the first half when he found the back of the net from a crossing pass from Andrew Eisenga. The Bucks responded, however, 10 minutes later to tie the game 1-1, VanHaitsma said.
NMC's Jonas Lanser broke the tie off an assist from Corey VanHaitsma which the Comets took into the halftime break.
Roscommon tied it 2-2 roughly 12 minutes into the second half, but Dave VanHaitsma said his team answered by scoring the final two goals of the game. Blake DeZeeuw scored one of the final NMC goals off a header from a cross from Corey VanHaitsma and Diego DeLaGarza scored the Comets' final goal unassisted.
"Other than the two set piece goals that Roscommon scored off, our defense continues to shine. We are playing well as a whole team, but the play of Alex Rozeveld, Wayne Roper, and Corey VanHaitsma in the midfield was especially stellar," Dave VanHaitsma said.
Ezra Dieterman got the majority of the minutes in the goal, with DeZeeuw closing the game. Together they had nine saves, according to Dave VanHaitsma.
NMC (11-3, 8-1) hosts Clare Friday.
