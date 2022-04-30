MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian faced a little more pressure but still came out on top, beating Ogemaw Heights 3-1 in an NMSL contest Friday.
“Ogemaw was a very physical team and we have not played a physical team yet this season,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. “It was a good test for us as we continue to work at getting better as a team and working through lots of pressure.
“I am extremely proud of our relentless defenders and the way our offense continued to attack up the wings.”
Jada VanNoord opened the scoring for the Comets 10 minutes into the game off an assist from Paige Ebels before VanNoord scored again six minutes later off an assist from Ava Best.
The Falcons scored 10 minutes into the second half to make it 2-1 before Sofia Rubio scored with two minutes remaining to secure the win.
Megan Bennett picked up the win in goal.
NMC (8-0 overall, 8-0 NMSL) hosts Buckley on Wednesday.
CLARE — Another invitational, another trophy.
Cadillac’s girls picked up their second straight first-place finish as the Vikings won the Clare Invitational on Friday.
Cadillac totaled 144.5 points for first while Freeland was second at 106 and Clare third at 95.5.
“We had great performances from all of the girls and several personal bests,” Cadillac coach MaLinda Martin-Baker said. “It was a wonderful day to compete.”
Kendall Schopieray led the way for the Vikings as she won the 800-meter run in 2:28.33 and the 1600 in 5:17.69.
Olivia Smith won the discus at 103-feet, 8-inches while Makenzie Johns was second at 101-7.
Lindsey Tonello also won the long jump at 16-4. The foursome of Julia Jezak, Madisyn Lundquist, Hanah Johnson and Leah Fisk won the 400 relay in 53.67 seconds.
Johnson took second in the 100 dash in 13.52 seconds while Lundquist took second in the 200 dash in 28.07 seconds.
Ellie Kovacevich took second in the shot put at 34-3.5 and Reina McMahon was second in the high jump at 4-10.75. The Vikings also took third in the 3200 relay in 10:53.11.
Clare won the boys’ title with 141.5 points while Cadillac was second at 114.5 and Saginaw Swan Valley third at 76.5.
Caden Windover took first in the 400 dash in 54.84 seconds while Derek Rood won the 110 hurdles in 16.03 seconds.
Kyle Conradson took second in the 800 in 2:13.13 and Nolan Nixon was second in the 3200 in 10:04.55. Ryan Sanders took second in the shot put at 45-7 and third in the discus at 132-7.
Aden Gurden also took third in the long jump at 20-4.5. The Vikings were second in the 3200 relay at 9:00.52, third in the 400 relay at 46.35 seconds and third in the 800 relay at 1:36.14.
