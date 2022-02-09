McBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian took control early against visiting Highland Conference foe Evart on Tuesday and maintained a comfortable lead in a 68-28 triumph.
The unbeaten Comets (14-0, 12-0) led 24-8, 50-14 and 59-26 at the quarter breaks.
“Offensively, we played well; we valued possessions and didn’t turn the ball over very much,” said NMC coach Kyle Benthem. “Defensively we did OK but we still had some lapses where we lost our focus. We have to do a better job of that, especially with Lake City coming to our gym next.”
Senior Trevin Winkle tallied 33 with 10 boards for a double-double. Blake DeZeeuw scored 10 with six boards and four assists and Carter Quist and Landon Ochampaugh each put six on the board.
“We need to play better team defense against Lake City than we did tonight,” Benthem said. “We need to play defense and rebound the ball. We can’t afford to be giving them second chances with (Gavin) Bisballe.”
NMC hosts Lake City on Thursday.
