ROSCOMMON — Northern Michigan Christian stayed unbeaten with a 75-62 victory at Roscommon on Tuesday.
That was the good news.
How the Comets arrived at the win wasn’t quite as good, though, at least from coach Kyle Benthem’s perspective.
“The starters played pretty well and we had a 36-point lead halfway though the second quarter but after that we got kind of sloppy and lazy,” Benthem said.
“It was nice to get a win but we have to do a better job of playing with the lead and not being lazy. Give Roscommon credit. Their kids played hard to the end.”
Trevin Winkle tallied 35 in limited minutes and grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double with three steals.
Blake DeZeeuw delivered 16 with five boards while Landon Ochampaugh hit for 10 and Nate Eisenga for eight.
NMC (9-0, 8-0) travels to Manton on Thursday.
