KINGSLEY — What a difference a year makes.
Last year, the Northern Michigan Christian boys of coach Kyle Benthem captured a district title but lost in the opening round of the MHSAA Division 4 regional semifinals to Frankfort.
This year, the Comets faced the same opponent in the same round of the playoffs but came away with a 56-40 victory on Monday at Kingsley.
And while Frankfort (11-12) did not have the same kind of dominant team this season as in past years, the Panthers always present a tough postseason challenge with their aggressive, physical play and longstanding winning tradition. The Comets (23-0) are also a different and more complete team than a year ago. They pulled away from the Panthers, keeping their record unblemished and advancing to the regional championship game on Wednesday against a solid Lake Leelanau St. Mary team.
“We got past that hurdle and it’s a big step for us mentally,” acknowledged Benthem, who is in his second year at the helm of the NMC program.
“Frankfort’s a winning program with a great coach and they’re the team that knocked us out last year so it was nice turning that around. Now we focus on St. Mary’s.”
NMC senior forward Trevin Winkle, who was the subject of special attention from the Frankfort defenders and was forced to the bench briefly in the fourth quarter when he sustained a cut above his right eyebrow in a case of “friendly fire” when he and 6-foot-4 teammate Blake DeZeeuw both went up to retrieve a defensive rebound and collided, agreed that getting the win over Frankfort represented getting past an important hurdle.
“This gets us over the hump,” he said with a big smile. “Frankfort’s a good team with a good coach and we knew this would be a battle tonight. We were ready for it.”
He added that winning and moving on “feels really good.”
NMC ramped up its defensive pressure and made it a challenge for Frankfort to get into an offensive flow for nearly the entire game.
The Comets, on the strength of back-to-back steals and transition buckets from senior guard Seth VanHaitsma and DeZeeuw, pushed to a 19-10 first-quarter lead and then increased the lead to double digits at the outset of the second quarter when VanHaitsma converted another steal into another transition layup.
The Panthers rallied on the strength of a jumper from Carter Kerby and drive from Nick Stevenson to cut the lead to 23-17 with three minutes left until halftime but Winkle, who faced a tangle of arms and bodies when he attempted to penetrate, made five straight free throws and junior guard Nate Eisenga converted a three-point play to push the lead to 31-19 at intermission.
“It was the kind of defensive battle we expected,” Benthem said. “It was intense and physical and we did a good job of defending and keeping the pressure on.”
A drive from DeZeeuw, a breakaway bucket from Jonas Lanser and another steal and transition bucket from VanHaitsma gave the Comets a 39-24 advantage midway through the third quarter. The lead was 48-33 by the end of the quarter.
Winkle, the Comets’ leading scorer, had the collision with teammate DeZeeuw about three minutes into the final period and missed a few minutes of floor time while Gorilla Glue was applied to the cut and it was patched. He came back seemingly as lively as when we departed, though he did miss some free throws down the stretch.
“Ironically, we started bringing the Gorilla Glue to our games because of a cut Trevin suffered above his eye last year against McBain,” Benthem said. “We found out that it worked pretty well.”
DeZeeuw delivered a game-high 18 points with a 3-pointer while Winkle hit for 16 in spite of being surrounded by Panther jerseys all game and brought down five rebounds.
VanHaitsma tallied 13, including the three steals that he turned into baskets at the other end and a pair of put-backs. “Seth had a phenomenal game,” Benthem noted.
Tip-off on Wednesday at Kingsley is 7 p.m.
