MCBAIN — A win is certainly nothing to complain about.
Yet, Kyle Benthem expects a little better with this team.
A Northern Michigan Christian team that returns a lot of talent and experience struggled to get it done at times Tuesday but found a way to beat Manton 53-40 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest.
Foul trouble plagued both teams as the Rangers put the Comets at the line quite a bit in the first half while NMC standout senior Trevin Winkle had to sit part of the second quarter with two personals, as well.
“I thought it was an ugly win tonight,” Benthem said. “(Manton) played a very physical game, especially in the first half.
“Credit them, though, they turned us over way too much with the way they played.”
NMC led 11-8 after the first quarter and 26-20 at halftime. It was 43-31 going into the fourth quarter before the Rangers cut it to just six with a couple of big shots.
“It was a great effort by our kids tonight,” Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. “We got in some foul trouble early in the game
“I thought we shot and rebounded well but we’ve still got some things to clean up. Anytime we made a run, we had some untimely turnovers.”
After Manton cut the deficit to just six, Benthem called a timeout to settle things down. The Comets responded with a key bucket by Blake DeZeeuw and a steal and a bucket but Brant Winkle to push it back to 10.
“We just nee to do a way better job closing games out,” Benthem said. “We can’t have those mental lapses where we’re not playing defense.”
Winkle paced NMC with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals while DeZeeuw had 15 points. Winkle added eight points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Lucas McKernan paced Manton with 17 points and five rebounds while Luke Puffer added six points. Johnathen Traxler added six points and seven rebounds.
Hiller commended McKernan for carrying the Rangers on his back at times in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.