MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian swept Evart 25-23, 25-19, 25-19 in a Highland Conference volleyball contest Tuesday.
"I'm so proud of how these girls showed up tonight," NMC coach Kenda Rivera said. "A lot of improvement showed on the court tonight with everyone."
Anna Lanser finished the season serving 100 percent while Megan Bennett had 12 kills and four blocks. Alaina Rozeveld had seven kills and four digs while Madelyn Benthem added six kills and four digs.
Sydney Hart dished out 20 assists, three blocks and five digs.
