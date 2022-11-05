NMC sweeps Mesick for D4 volleyball district title

MESICK — Moving right along.
And back home.
Northern Michigan Christian swept host Mesick 25-14, 25-14, 25-19 in a Division 4 volleyball title match Friday night and now gets to play on its own court.
The Comets (25-11 overall) host the regional round and will face Onekama in a semifinal match at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Muskegon Catholic and Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart meet in the second semifinal at 7 p.m.
“We are so excited to get a win tonight,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said.
“We had an amazing match full of energy and a lot of smart playing.”
Paige Ebels paced NMC offensively with eight kills while Mabel Yount had six.
Kate Shaarda dished out 24 assists while Kylee Winkie had two blocks and Jada VanNoord had one.
Ebels had six aces while Shaarda had three. Ebels had 10 digs and Alaina Rozeveld added nine.
For Mesick, the Comets’ offense was a lot to handle.
“The powerful hitting by NMC was too much to handle for this young team,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said.
“We were nervous and playing timid for the first two sets. The third set, we had some moments with good movement and we set up our hitters well but it just wasn’t enough to get the win.
“We were missing our senior starting middle, Rebecca McCree, as she went out with an injury on Wednesday and added to the tension.”
Kelsey Quiggin paced the Bulldogs with six kills and 14 digs, finishing her four-year varsity career with more than 1,200 digs. Celeste Hallett had six assists, a kill and eight digs while Kylie Sexton had three kills.
Jazmyn Mills had two aceds and five digs while Maddy Spoor had two assists, a kill and two digs. Isabelle Terry also had 13 digs.
