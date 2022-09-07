NMC sweeps tri; Comets, Bucks win in soccer

MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian put together a strong evening, scoring a pair of wins in a tri it hosted Tuesday.
The Comets outlasted Elk Rapids 25-15, 30-32, 16-14 and then took care of Mason County Eastern 25-16, 25-12.
“We were playing with full-force intensity and aggression at the net,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “We had our moments of not playing at our pace but we picked ourselves up and worked together as a team.
“Senior Mabel Yount showed intensity on the court with jump serves, intense hits and communicating well with her team. With her calm composure, senior Paige Ebels helped the team get out of some tricky spots with her digs and intense hits at the net.”
Ebels led the way offensively with 17 kills while Yount had seven. Kylee Winkle and Emma Tossey each had a block while Kate Shaarda dished out 34 assists.
Alaina Rozeveld had 28 digs and Ebels had 25 while Shaarda had six aces and Ebels had three.
NMC (12-2 overall) opens Highland Conference play by hosting Evart and Roscommon on Thursday.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Cadillac’s JV volleyball team went 3-0 in a quad at Mount Pleasant.
The Vikings beat Reese 25-15, 25-15; beat Beal City 25-18, 25-13 and beat the host Oilers 18-25, 25-21, 15-13.
Raegan Schopieray led the way in kills and serving while Emma Holdship and Chloe Lijewski also served well.
ROSCOMMON — Northern Michigan Christian got back on track with a 2-0 win over Roscommon in NMSL play.
“This was another positive improvement in our game,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “We continue to increase our consistency of passes game after game but still have room for improvement.
“We were able to create 25 opportunities that resulted in shots but only converted one goal. Our shot-to-goal conversion rate continues to be a weak point but we have seen improvement three games in a row and are hopeful that it will continue through the rest of the season.”
Barret Bosscher and Logan Hart scored for the Comets while Cam Baas had an assist.
Blake DeZeeuw made 11 saves in the nets.
NMC is at Pine River on Thursday.
BURT LAKE — Pine River picked up a win, beating Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 4-1.
“In the first half, we couldn’t get used to the smaller field,” Pine River coach David Fisher said. “In the second half, we got our bearings and played great defense.
“Plus, our ball movement came to fruition with what we’ve been practicing.”
Owen Wemple scored twice for the Bucks while Natan Marks and Jordan Nelson also scored. Kelsey Nelson and Jordan Nelson had assists.
Daniel Leydet made 10 saves in the nets.
Pine River hosts NMC on Thursday.
GREENVILLE — Cadillac scored a 7-1 win over Greenville in a non-conference match Tuesday.
“We feel like we picked up a nice win against a solid Greenville team,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “The guys had to earn their points, play smart and I was proud of their mature play.
“We have a bunch of seniors and their experience paid off. Our young players are growing up as the season progresses.”
Davin Brown won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles while Henry Schmittdiel won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Brady Koenig won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 while Matt Erickson lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 4.
Chris Anderson and Oscar Kendell won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles while Tommy Reagan and Keaston Johnson won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2.
Woodlen Paca and Drew Drabik won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 while Max McCumber and Ben Anderson won 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at Alpena on Thursday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 5-1.
