COMSTOCK PARK — Northern Michigan Christian made the long trip south to Comstock Park for a non-league clash in the week before the postseason and returned home with a 71-65 victory in hand.
“They’re not the typical type of team we see during the season,” said NMC coach Kyle Benthem.
“They were fast and guard-oriented and they shot the lights out in the first half from 3-point land. We played pretty well, too, and controlled play inside but they had the lead because they couldn’t seem to miss for a while.”
NMC trailed 20-18 and 37-35 at the first two quarter breaks. In the third quarter, NMC gained a 53-49 lead and maintained it in the fourth quarter.
“We had to adjust and learn to play perimeter defense pretty quickly,” Benthem said. “At the same time they drove the ball pretty well so we still had to defend the lane too. It was a good test for us and a very good game for us to play this late before districts.”
Blake DeZeeuw deposited 19 points with five assists. NMC big men Brant Winkle (18 points, 12 rebounds) and Ethan Bennett (18-10( both recorded a double-double and senior guard Nate Eisenga earned 11 points.
Brant and Ethan played really well tonight,” Benthem said. “We were physical and made good use of our height advantage.”
NMC (16-5) concludes the regular season at Buckley on Thursday.
