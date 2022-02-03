MCBAIN — That’s a monkey off their backs.
Northern Michigan Christian beat rival McBain 72-44 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night, marking the first time in more than 15 years the Comets beat the Ramblers.
“It’s good to get that monkey off our backs,” NMC coach Kyle Benthem, an NMC alum, said. “I’ve been out for 10 years and I never beat them.
“There was a lot of tension going into the game but I thought our kids handled it well.”
Things were tight early as both teams struggled to find an offensive rhythm.
NMC led 14-12 after the first quarter and it was tied at 18 before the Comets closed the half on a 14-0 run to lead 32-18 at the break.
“I thought McBain played really good defense but we were able to backdoor them a couple of times which helped loosen things up,” Benthem said. “Our key tonight was getting to the rim which the kids did well.”
McBain coach Bruce Koopman liked his team’s fight and effort but it was that late second-quarter lull that cost the Ramblers.
“We had a little film session before the game and I thought the guys were focused defensively,” he said.
“It’s an 18-18 ballgame and then we had a couple of turnovers, a couple of missed shots and the next thing you know we’re down 32-18 at halftime.
“I felt like we took a step backward (Tuesday) against (St. Francis) and I thought we took a step forward tonight.”
While McBain hit more shots in the third quarter, sparked by Dylan Schonert, the Ramblers couldn’t slow NMC as the Comets outscored McBain 21-14 to lead 53-32 going into the fourth.
“The second half, we were able to really settle in and hit shots,” Benthem added.
Trevin Winkle had a big night for the Comets with 30 points and nine rebounds while Landon Ochampaugh scored 19.
Blake DeZeeuw had eight points and four assists while Carter Quist also scored eight.
Evan Haverkamp paced McBain with 18 points while Schonert had 12 and Ben Rodenbaugh scored six.
NMC is at Houghton Lake on Friday while McBain hosts Roscommon.
