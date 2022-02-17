MCBAIN — Strong shooting and good defense were the key as Northern Michigan Christian cruised to a 59-32 win over Pine River in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Comets started strong and led 19-3 after the first quarter. It was 29-11 going into halftime.
"I thought we shot the ball from the perimeter really well tonight and I was happy with our team defense," NMC coach Kyle Benthem said. "Overall, I am pretty happy with this win."
Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said his team had a plan to handle the Comets' offense and while some of it worked, it wasn't enough.
"We executed some part of our game plan very well but we were not able to score the ball," he said. "Their length caused us a lot of trouble.
"The shoot the ball very well and are very efficient. All I can do is tip my cap to Kyle and his kids. They're a very good team."
Blake DeZeeuw paced NMC with 19 points, three assists and three blocks while Trevin Winkle had 13 points and three steals. Landon Ochampaugh had eight points and Joe Lanser added six.
Austin Dean paced Pine River with 10 points while Cole Crawford added eight.
NMC is at Traverse City Christian on Friday while Pine River hosts Roscommon.
