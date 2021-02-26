BEAL CITY — The lid finally came off the basket in the second half.
Or so it seemed.
Northern Michigan Christian struggled offensively in the first half but got things going in time to beat Beal City 50-39 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
"We could not hit a shot in the first half," NMC coach Kyle Benthem said. "We rebounded well throughout the whole game and then in the second half, we turned up the pressure a little bit, got some steals and some buckets in transition."
Beal City led 11-10 after the first quarter and 30-23 at halftime. The Comets were up 39-36 going into the fourth quarter.
"Our kids played well down the stretch and so we're finally figuring out how to put games away," Benthem said.
Blake DeZeeuw paced NMC with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists while Trevin Winkle added 15 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. Andrew Eisenga had seven points and seven rebounds.
The Comets (8-0 overall) are at Manton on Tuesday.
