MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian opened Highland Conference girls basketball play with a 61-41 win over Beal City on Friday.
The Comets led throughout, leading 19-10 after the first quarter and 37-18 at halftime. It was 51-30 going into the fourth quarter.
"The girls played a great game tonight," NMC coach Rich Bennett said. "We played an aggressive Beal City team that fought for every possession and point.
"It was great to see our girls overcome being down at the beginning of the first quarter and, as a team, our girls fought back with a lot of intensity which helped us develop a lot of momentum."
Ryleigh Langton paced NMC with 20 points and 15 rebounds while Ally Krick added 11 points and five assists.
• NMC won the JV game 43-10. Brianna Platz led the Comets with 12 points and seven rebounds while Megan Benthem had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.