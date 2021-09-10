CHEBOYGAN — Northern Michigan Christian stayed unbeaten as it scored a 4-1 win over Cheboygan in a Northern Michigan Soccer League contest Thursday.
“Cheboygan started the game out hot and put us on our heels early,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “It took us 33 minutes to recover and finally get our first goal.
“It was tough for us to go from a super-fast field with Clare’s artificial turf to a very slow field at Cheboygan with thick, long grass. It took us about a whole half before we fully adjusted.”
Mekhi Harris paced the Comets with two goals while Trevin Winkle had two assists. Seth VanHaitsma had a goal and an assist while Barrett Bosscher also scored.
NMC (9-0 overall) hosts Pine River on Monday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 5-1 decision to Gaylord in a Big North Conference soccer contest.
Alex King scored the lone goal for the Vikings while Elliot Lavigne made eight saves in the nets.
Cadillac coach Paul King commended the play of Alvaro Azcona, Clayton Mosher and Jack Lucas.
The Vikings are at Midland on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.