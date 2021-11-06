NMC tops Forest Area for D4 volleyball district title

FIFE LAKE — Northern Michigan Christian took care of business, beating host Forest Area 25-16, 25-19, 25-23 in a Division 4 volleyball district title match Friday night.
The Comets advance to regional semifinal play Tuesday at Buckley High School against Traverse City Christian.
“I am so proud of this team,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “They worked so hard to get here.
“We made a lot of gains since last season, and it so fun watching them grow and develop their skills to get a district win this season.”
Paige Ebels led the way offensively with nine kills while Megan Bennett had six. Sol Pacheco had three aces and Jada VanNoord two while Maggie Yount dished out 22 assists.
Pacheco had 25 digs while Ebels recorded 12. Bennett had five blocks and Emma Shaarda added two.
