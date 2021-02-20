GAYLORD – Blake DeZeeuw drew a charge in the final seconds of regulation to preserve a 45-45 tie and then Trevin Winkle scored all six points in overtime as Northern Michigan Christian pulled out a 51-45 victory at the court of highly-regarded Gaylord St. Mary on Friday to remain unbeaten.
“It was a great win for us,‘ said coach Kyle Benthem. “They were a tough team with some great players. I’m really happy. We limited their two outstanding scorers to 15 points and offensively we got baskets at critical times. It was a wild night.‘
NMC trailed 45-42 when senior guard Nick Heuker drained a 3-pointer to tie the score with less than three minutes left in regulation. St. Mary held onto the ball while the game clock wound down to try and score the final points but DeZeeuw foiled that strategy when he drew a charge with 3 seconds showing on the clock.
In the extra session, Winkle put the Comets on top to stay and then hit four free throws to account for all the scoring.
Benthem commended Jonas Lanser and Andrew Eisenga, who were given the assignment of covering St. Mary’s top scorers and held them to a combined 15 points.
Winkle tallied 23 with 11 rebounds and DeZeeuw put nine on the board with 10 boards and three assists. Heuker scored 10, including the clutch 3-pointer to tie the score.
NMC (5-0) plays at Frankfort on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.