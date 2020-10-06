GLADWIN — Northern Michigan Christian scored a 3-2 win over Gladwin in an NMSL contest Monday.
"We were fairly patient in our attacks and would string several good passes together before losing control or failing to execute on a shot," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "Although we took 30 shots, only 11 were on goal. We need to do a better job of shooting and be more consistent in our passing game."
Jonas Lanser put the Comets on the board in the 22nd minute, scoring off an assist from Carter Quist. Quist scored his goal 13 minutes later to make it 2-0 before Andrew Eisenga closed NMC's scoring in the 39th minute.
Gladwin got on the board with five seconds left in the first half and then converted on a penalty kick eary in the second half but could get no closer.
Blake DeZeeuw recorded 15 saves in goal.
NMC (13-3 overall, 11-1 NMSL) is at Cheboygan on Wednesday.
