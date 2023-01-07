MCBAIN — The Northern Michigan Christian boys won their third game of the season, knocking off Highland Conference foe Houghton Lake at home 59-28 Friday night.
The Comets got off to a quick start and never looked back as they led 33-10 at halftime and 49-19 after the third quarter.
NMC coach Kyle Benthem said Houghton Lake was without three players, including its top scorer. Nevertheless, he said it was good to get a league win.
The Bobcats came into the contest unbeaten in Highland play.
“We came out hot in the first quarter, scoring 22 points,” he said.
“We shared the ball well and had even scoring.”
Collin Dekam led the Comets with 13 points while Ethan Bennett had 12 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks.
Nathan Eisenga also scored 12 points and had five steals, while Blake DeZeeuw added eight points in his first action of the season after having foot surgery in November.
DeZeeuw came off the bench early in the contest and buried a 3-pointer for his first basket of the season.
The Comets are at Evart on Tuesday.
BEAL CITY — It was a tough night all around as Lake City dropped a 70-46 decision to Beal City in a Highland contest.
The Aggies led 18-8 after the first quarter and 38-15 at halftime.
It was 62-22 going into the fourth quarter.
“We really struggled tonight,” Lake City coach Brad Besko said. “
We definitely did not come to play and the blame goes on me for that.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do moving forward. We’re still trying to figure out our identity and that’s taking some time.”
Darin Kunkel paced Lake City with 11 points while Brody Gothard and Corbin Bisballe each had eight. Grayson Elmquist also scored six.
The Trojans host Roscommon on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.