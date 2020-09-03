MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian improved to 5-1 as it beat Pine River in an NMSL contest Wednesday.
Veteran Comet coach Dave VanHaitsma said it was a bit of a struggle at times to find an offensive flow.
"We possessed the ball very well and played a possession game," he said. "Our shooting was not so great overall.
"Pine River played tough defensively, though."
Kendrick Smallegan paced NMC with two goals while Seth VanHaitsma, Garrett Bosscher and Nick Heuker each scored one. Jonas Lanser, Mekhi Harris and Logan Hart had assists.
Omar Aguilar scored for Pine River.
Blake DeZeeuw recorded four saves in goal for NMC.
The Comets host Grant today.
Cards clip Cadillac
CADILLAC — Big Rapids took advantage of a couple of miscues to beat Cadillac 2-1 in a non-league contest.
Scoreless at halftime, the Cardinals went up 1-0 with 16 minutes remaining and then took a 2-0 lead when a Cadillac player headed the ball into his own net.
Brady McLaurin got the Vikings on the board with four minutes remaining but that's as close as they'd get.
"I actually thought we played fairly well for a large portion of the game," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "Unfortunately, we were not as clinical in front of goal as we could have been and Big Rapids capitalized on that and finished its chances.
"That said, I'm proud of the way the players responded and fought their way back. We almost tied it up."
Elliot Lavigne made four saves in goal for Cadillac.
The Vikings (1-1-1 overall) host Traverse City West on Sept. 10.
• Cadillac won the JV game 4-1.
