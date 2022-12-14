ROSCOMMON — Back on track.
Northern Michigan Christian bounced back from its first Highland Conference boys basketball loss is two years as it beat Roscommon 67-42 in a league contest Tuesday night.
The Comets were coming off a loss to Beal City on Friday in their opener.
“Overall, I was really happy with tonight,” NMC coach Kyle Benthem said. “We jumped out and played really well in the first quarter.
“We’ve just got to play four quarters of basketball.”
NMC led 18-7 after the first quarter and 31-20 at halftime.
It was 50-30 going into the fourth quarter.
Ethan Bennett paced the Comets with 21 points and nine rebounds while Nathan Eisenga added 19 points and five rebounds. Brant Winkle also had 14 points and five boards.
NMC (1-1 overall, 1-1 Highland) is at Manton on Thursday.
BEAL CITY — McBain made the long trip to Beal City on Tuesday and the results weren’t pretty.
The Ramblers fell behind early and weren’t able to make up the lost ground, falling to the Aggies 54-29.
“It was a butt-whooping,” said McBain coach Bruce Koopman.
“We just didn’t play well. We had a bad practice on Monday and it carried over into the game tonight. Credit to Beal City. They played hard and beat us. We didn’t have the answers tonight. We have to pick ourselves up now and move forward.”
Ben Rodenbaugh paced the Ramblers with 11 points and Kalvin McGillis hit for five.
McBain (1-1, 1-1) is home Friday against Evart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.