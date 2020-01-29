ROSCOMMON — That's much better.
Northern Michigan Christian snapped its losing streak with a 63-60 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
Comet coach Shawn Pattee said his team has been getting better and it finally paid off.
"For the last two weeks, we've had some good practices just competing with each other," he said. "We came out shooting the ball well and moved the ball well. It's amazing what happens when you do that."
NMC led 18-16 after the first quarter before Roscommon led 26-23 at halftime.
"I want to give (assistant) Coach Benthem credit. He got after them at halftime about believing in themselves and to keep fighting," Pattee said. "Give the kids credit, they came out and kept fighting."
It was 39-39 going into the fourth quarter and tight down the stretch as NMC's Trevin Winkle hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left on the clock.
Winkle finished with 27 points while Jamey Haan had 14 and Nick Heuker scored 10.
NMC is at Manton on Thursday.
