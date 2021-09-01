LAKE LEELANAU — The Northern Michigan Christian volleyball team defeated Suttons Bay 25-8 and 25-23 and Lake Leelanau St. Mary 25-18 and 25-18 at a tri Tuesday.
NMC coach Anna Veldink said Tuesdays matches were great and her team was placing the ball well and played strong defense. She also said the Comets were able to keep pace throughout each game played Tuesday.
Maggie Yount had two aces and 30 assists, while Mabel Yount had two aces. Sol Pacheco and Jada VanNoord each had 35 digs, while Megan Bennett and Alaina Rozeveld each had eight kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.