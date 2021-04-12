MCBAIN — So far, so good.
Northern Michigan Christian opened its season by winning its won Comet Cup girls' soccer tournament Saturday.
The Comets beat Kingsley 6-1 in the opener and then edged Reed City 3-2 in the title game.
Not too bad for the entire team being together for just two days.
"I am so incredibly proud of how this team played today," NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. "We showed in the first game that we have some firepower and ability to create scoring chances.
"In the championship game, we played a very good Reed City team, got down by a goal twice and came back to score each time. This Comet team has fight and determination. Every player gave everything they had physically. I am most proud of that and how unified we stayed."
Reed City scored four minutes into the title game before NMC's Ally Krick tied it off an assist from Jada VanNoord with seven minutes left in the first half.
The Coyotes scored seven minutes into the second half before Jada VanNoord scored in the 45th minute off an assist from Katie Krick. Brooke VanHaitsma scored the game-winning gol with 12 minutes remaining off an assist from VanNoord.
VanNoord recorded a hat trick against Kingsley while VanHaitsma scored two goals and Ally Krick had one.
Megan Bennett was in goal for both games.
Buckley dropped its opener to Reed City, 3-0, before beating Kingsley 2-0 in the consolation match.
Kyrie Wildfong scored both goals for the Bears against the Stags while sophomore Sophie Vermilya picked up assists.
Oleata Brown had 18 saves against Reed City and nine against Kingsley.
Buckley hosts Benzie Central today while NMC hosts Gladwin on Wednesday.
TRACK and FIELD
Cadillac 4th at invite
FREELAND — Cadillac's boys and girls each took fourth at the Falcon Invitational on Saturday.
Midland won the title on the boys' side with 161 points while Hartland (138) was second, Midland Dow (114) third and the Vikings (89) fourth.
Senior Logan Boolman recorded a pair of firsts, winning the 110-meter hurdles in 16.89 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 45.24 seconds.
Ben Kohler took second in the 400 dash in 55.08 seconds and third in the pole vault at 10-feet. Derek Rood was second in the 110 hurdles in 17.95 seconds while Ryan Sanders took second in the shot put at 46-5.5.
Jakob Bartman took fourth in the 200 dash in 24.29 seconds while the 1600 relay team of Boolman, Teegan Baker, Connor Vermeulen and Bartman took fourth in 3:54.37.
Midland Dow won the girls' title with 151.5 points while Freeland was second at 151, Midland (122.5) third and Cadillac (107) fourth.
The Vikings' lone first-place finish came from freshman Madisyn Lundquist who the pole vault at 7-9.
Chloie Musta took second in the 400 dash in 60.27 seconds and fourth in the 200 in 27.87 seconds while Kendall Schopieray was second in the 800 in 2:37.12 and third in the 1600 in 5:45.49.
The 3200 relay of Schopieray, Renee Brines, Eller and Musta took second in 10:22.40 while the 1600 relay of Julia Jezak, Eller, Schopieray and Musta took third in 4:28.81.
Eller also took third in the long jump at 13-7 and Angela Mo fourth in the shot put at 33-6.5.
