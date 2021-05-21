MANTON — Northern Michigan Christian took first in a four-team match Thursday at Emerald Vale Golf Course.
The Comets shot a 206 while Manton shot 217, Lake City 242 and Kingsley 262.
Andrew Eisenga paced NMC with a 4 while Tucker Tossey shot 50, Cam Baas 52 and Logan Hart 57.
"Tonight was one of our best nights this season but with that being said, many of the kids kept talking about shots they wanted back," NMC coach Dave Skinner said. "It's exciting to watch them see the light at the end of the tunnel when learning the game and reaping the rewards of good practices this past week."
Luke Puffer paced the Rangers with a 48 while Lincoln Hicks shot 55, Connor Garno 57 and Jeremiah Vlaeminck 57.
"As we improve this year, expectations become higher," Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. "Even though we shot well, the kids know we can shoot better."
Teague Helsel paced Lake City with a 56 while Kasey Keenan shot a 58.
NMC is at Benzie Central on Monday.
