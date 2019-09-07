BURT LAKE — Northern Michigan Christian scored a 6-0 win over Burt Lake NMCA on Friday.
"After a very tough game on Tuesday and a JV and varsity game (Thursday), most of our players were pretty tired," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "We were able to play shorter stints tonight and it was good to be able to try some different combinations as well."
Seth VanHaitsma scored the first two goals and then assisted Andrew Eisenga for the third goal. Nick Heuker took an assist from Alex Rozeveld in the 10th minute of the second half to make it 4-0.
Jamey Haan added two more goals for the 6-0 final and Jonas Lanser added an assist.
Ezra Dieterman and Corey VanHaitsma combined for the shutout in goal with five saves between them.
NMC (5-2 overall, 4-1 NMSL) hosts Grant on Monday.
Patriots fall short
CADILLAC — Cadillac Heritage Christian's soccer team suffered its first loss of the season, 2-1, to Skeels Christian.
Skeels opened the scoring the first half, but the Patriots tied the score at 1, on an unassisted goal by Brady Johnston.
With about 5 minutes left in the game Skeels scored on a 1-on-1 on the goalie to take the lead.
"It looked like starting out that we were reacting in the first 20, 25 minutes of the game as opposed to playing our game," said Heritage Christian coach Tom Skagg. Then we settled down and scored and tied the game.
"In the second half we came out and looked a lot better and controlled the ball. We had more opportunities but just couldn't finish."
Skaggs said the defense was lead by the fullbacks, which helped prevent Skeels form getting many shots on goal. He noted the play of Parker Vrieze, Calob Fulton, Jacob Fulton and Joe Johnston.
"They really did an outstanding job on the defensive end," Skagg said. "They didn't get that many shots on goal, which is a testament to our fullbacks."
Timothy Shirk had three saves, including one on a penalty kick, in the goal in the first half for the Patriots, while Jacob Fulton was in the goal in the second half and had two saves.
Cadillac Heritage Christian, 2-1, plays the Traverse City Bulldogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.