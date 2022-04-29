NMC's Bennett to play hoops for Hope College

McBAIN — The first time Hope College appeared on Megan Bennett’s radar was during her sophomore year, and ironically it didn’t have to do with basketball.
Bennett, a senior at Northern Michigan Christian who signed her letter-of-commitment Thursday afternoon to continue her hoops career at Hope, an NCAA Division III national powerhouse in recent years and the current DIII national champion, went to the Hope campus to participate in a chapel symposium as part of her school’s worship team.
“It was being part of the chapel service, listening to the message, and getting to meet the group that was leading the worship that really affected me,” Bennett recalled.
“It impacted me as a Christian just being there that day. I really liked the atmosphere of the school and the campus and from that time on I had in my mind that Hope would be a great place to go to school after graduation.
“I’m so happy that’s how things have worked out,” she added with a smile.
It helped, of course, that her aunt Linda Ebels also attended Hope 20 years ago after graduating from NMC in 2003, and it also helped that Linda played hoops for legendary Hope coach Brian Morehouse after a distinguished prep career with the Comets and ended up playing a key role as a starter on the 2006 Flying Dutch women’s team that posted a 33-1 record while winning the second national championship in school history.
And it helped a great deal too that Bennett, since her sophomore season, has blossomed into a rangy 6-foot-2 post player whose versatility and physicality enabled her to earn first-team All-State honors from both the Associated Press and the Detroit Free Press this year and to help the Comets to a 17-5 record, to repeat as Division 4 district champions, and to advance to the regional finals before being eliminated.
“Hope was always on the radar and when I made up my mind to play basketball instead of soccer there really wasn’t any other place I wanted to go,” Bennett said.
“I had been there for basketball camp before as a freshman and really liked it and then in January I visited again and talked with ‘Coach Mo’ and the staff and I also sat down and talked with some of my future teammates. They were all really nice and made me feel welcome. Before I even left the school I was sold on going to Hope for basketball.”
Megan was naturally among those who got caught up in the Hope College national championship fever in March.
Directly after the national championship game with Wisconsin-Whitewater, Bennett shared the news of her decision first with assistant coach Dean Morehouse, the father of longtime Flying Dutch head coach Brian.
Dean, known affectionately to everyone as “Biggie,” was thrilled to have Bennett on board and shared the news quickly with “Coach Mo,” who also expressed his excitement at having the 6-2 Bennett wearing a Flying Dutch uniform.
Morehouse sees Bennett playing a very similar role in the middle for the Flying Dutch as she did for NMC.
Bennett averaged a double-double this past season, generating 16.2 points and 10 boards per game, including 4.5 offensive rebounds, while hitting a remarkable 60% of her shots from the floor and scoring 357 points. She also drained 70% of her free throws and recorded 2.8 deflections per contest and 1.4 steals.
NMC coach Rich Bennett, who is also her proud dad, noted that Megan’s investment in off-season training paid dividends in her junior and senior years as she played more aggressively and became more of an offensive force, especially with putbacks.
“Megan’s got a lot of versatility for a post,” he said. “She can take the ball to the hole, box out and get the offensive boards, anticipate shots and make blocks and deflections, and she can also shoot from the perimeter. And she’s a great teammate to have. She gets along well with everybody.”
Coach Bennett is very pleased his daughter will be playing for coach Morehouse and his staff at Hope.
“They have such a great staff there,” he said. “I know she’s in good hands and she’s going to continue to grow in her development as a player and in her Christian life.”
Basketball isn’t the only sport that Bennett enjoys and has excelled at.
She has also been the goalkeeper of the highly successful NMC soccer team since her freshman year and has drawn interest from different schools, including Trinity Christian College of Chicago.
For a while, Megan was torn between hoops at Hope or soccer at Trinity but when the basketball season ended in the regional finals at Frankfort with the loss to Gaylord St. Mary, she knew in her heart that she didn’t want that to be her last basketball game. The decision to play hoops at Hope was sealed.
Another benefit of playing for Hope is getting to have former Lake City standout four-year varsity guard Olivia Bellows as a teammate now. Bellows just completed her freshman year for the Flying Dutch.
“I didn’t get to know Olivia really well when we were playing against each other but she’s been super helpful to me,” Bennett said.
“She’s reached out to me and answered questions and she sent me a text earlier and told me how excited she was about me signing today. I’m really looking forward to having Olivia as a teammate.”
Bennett plans to major in sociology initially with an eye toward a career in criminal justice.
