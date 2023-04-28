NMC's Bowden to vie in vault at Cornerstone

McBAIN — Former Northern Michigan Christian track coach Alicia Helsel remembers well the first time she encountered current NMC senior Isaac Bowden as a track athlete.
He was a sixth-grader coming out for the NMC middle school team and Helsel spotted him climbing on the goal posts at the McBain High School facility and had to tell him to get down.
She recounted that story on Wednesday in the NMC gym shortly before Isaac, flanked by proud parents Kent and Becky, signed his letter-of-intent to join the Cornerstone University track team as a pole vaulter.
Looking back six years, it seems appropriate that young Isaac would be fascinated with climbing and defying gravity. Turns out it wasn’t much of a leap from climbing goal posts to attempting to climb the air and clear the pole vault bar in future track meets.
“All the way back in elementary school, I remember thinking pole vaulting would be something fun to try,” Isaac said with a laugh after putting his signature on the line with family looking on along with fellow students and teammates, future Cornerstone coach Andy Wright, current NMC coach Diane Eisenga, assistant coach Mark Bonnes, and former Comet coach Helsel.
“When I did finally get to try it out as a seventh-grader on the middle school team, I knew right away it was something I wanted to keep doing.”
Bowden has gotten better and better as he has matured physically in the years since and invested the time that was necessary to learn the specialized craft of vaulting; things like the proper way to hold the pole, run with the pole, launch the body, clear the bar, and land.
As Coach Eisenga noted on Wednesday, there are a lot of small-but-critical details involved and an enormous amount of technique involved.
Bowden, to his credit, has not just improved, he has flourished as a vaulter.
He cleared 12 feet as a sophomore, earning first in the regional meet and a disappointing (for him) 12th place finish in the 2021 state meet.
As a junior last spring, he cleared 13 feet for the first time to finish second in the Highland Conference to Lake City’s Caleb Doe, then finished first again in the regional meet before capturing third overall in the state meet with a cleared height of 12 feet, 9 inches in that high-stakes atmosphere.
During the summer, Bowden cleared his personal-best height of 13 feet, 6 inches during a competition with the Moon Vault club team. So far this season with NMC, Bowden has twice cleared 13 feet and is looking to climb higher as the season goes along and the weather gets better.
When Coach Wright of Cornerstone sees his future athlete Bowden competing for NMC or for the Moon Vault team, he sees a world of untapped potential. What Bowden has already achieved is quite impressive, and the story of his prep career is still being written as he completes his senior season with the Comets.
But there’s no question in Wright’s mind that Bowden’s future as a vaulter is filled with promise.
“Ike has had some help along the way but mostly he’s self-taught and you have to give him a ton of credit for what he’s already done,” said Wright, who was himself an accomplished high school and college pole vaulter.
“But the ceiling for him is very high. When he has a chance to practice at our facility and get personalized coaching it’s going to make a huge difference for him. He’s going to do really well at Cornerstone.”
Bowden sparked interest from different colleges after his successful junior season and considered Davenport University and Ferris State, among other schools, for a while but Cornerstone was always near the top of his list of choices.
“Coach Andy was the first one to reach out to me and tell me he was interested,” Bowden said.
“We kept in contact and then had the chance to meet finally at a club competition in Grand Haven over the summer. When I visited Cornerstone (as part of Golden Eagle Day) in late August I had the chance to tour the campus and see the facilities and meet with Coach Andy again and I pretty much knew after that it would be Cornerstone.
“I just liked how everyone there was welcoming. I met a few of the Cornerstone vaulters and they went out of their way to be nice and make me feel at home. And I loved the Christian atmosphere of the school, which is really important to me. I’m very excited to be going there.”
Bowden will be rooming at Cornerstone with NMC classmate and good friend Barrett Bosscher, who committed last month to play men’s soccer at the college.
That was another factor in his decision.
Bowden expressed gratitude to those who have helped him along the way, especially McBain 2021 graduate Jesse Sikkema, who was a vaulter for the Ramblers during his prep career and is currently a volunteer assistant for McBain coach Pat Maloney.
“Jesse is two years ahead of me but he took me under his wing when we first started competing together and offered to help me any way he could,” Isaac said.
“That’s been huge for me and still is.”
Bowden also thanked former Lake City vault coach Dale Petroskey and Cadillac coach Brandon Oberhaus for going out of their way to help him develop his technique and grow in the fundamentals. And he is grateful to his dad Kent for all the practical support and help, too.
“There have been so many people who helped in different ways,” Bowden said. “I borrowed poles during meets at Reed City, Cadillac, Lake City, McBain and other places. The track community is pretty awesome that way.”
