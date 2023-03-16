NMC's Ebels latest to join Mid Michigan hoops

McBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian senior point guard Paige Ebels became the latest player from the Highland Conference to join the Mid Michigan College ladies’ hoops program.
Paige, a five-year varsity player for the Comets known for her aggressiveness in taking the ball to the hole, signed her letter-of-intent Wednesday afternoon in the NMC gym to play for the Lakers after graduation.
She joins Manton senior shooting guard Leah Helsel, who also signed to play for the Lakers on Wednesday shortly before Paige, and power forward Kahli Heuker of McBain, who signed last week, along with Evart’s Addysen Gray, who has committed to Mid Michigan but hasn’t had her official signing ceremony yet.
“We like getting those girls from the Highland,” acknowledged Mid Michigan coach Lance Maney, whose Lakers are in the midst of an outstanding season, owning a 28-4 record currently with a Sweet 16 contest in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) tournament awaiting against Richard Brand College on Tuesday.
“Paige will be a good fit for us and we’re excited to have her. She’s aggressive and not afraid to push the play. We’re looking forward to seeing what she can do with a talented group of players around her.”
Ebels also sees Mid Michigan as a good fit for her.
“I’ve been aware of them for a while,” she said.
“I grew up with (2015 McBain graduate) Kara Hughston and used to go and watch her play a lot of games for Mid Michigan and I just loved the atmosphere there. It was always so much fun.
“So it seemed natural to think about playing for Mid Michigan myself. After I visited and got to see the college again and meet some of the players and meet the coaches I was sold. I knew that’s where I wanted to go.”
Paige said the team’s remarkable success this season is like an added bonus.
“I’m not going there because of that but it’s definitely great to see them have that kind of success this year,” she added.
Ebels, who will be roommates with her friend Helsel from Manton, started four years for NMC at point guard and helped the Comets win four straight district titles. Last year, the Comets advanced to the regional title game before losing to Gaylord St. Mary. This year, they lost in the regional semifinals to No. 1 ranked Glen Lake.
“I’ve really enjoyed my years here,” she said.
“There’s so many good memories. This year was a little different because I was one of the few seniors and I knew I had to step up and be a leader. It was a good experience, though, and a good preparation for this next step.”
Ebels finished her productive prep hardwood career with more than 700 points, many with her penetrations through the paint, and she also recorded more than 300 rebounds, even though her primary position was always the backcourt.
But, as coach Bennett noted, Paige was never afraid to enter the fray and be close to the action inside. She also had more than 240 steals.
“What impresses me the most is Paige getting all those rebounds,” Bennett said.
“It shows her drive and her desire to pursue the ball. She’s a firecracker out there on the floor and she makes things happen.”
Bennett believes Ebels will be an excellent addition to the Mid Michigan roster.
“Paige has the mindset you like to see,” he said. “She’s not afraid to challenge those around her to take things to another level. I saw a lot of that from her this year. The expectations for her were high this season and she lived up up it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.