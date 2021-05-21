NMC's Hall to run for Cornerstone

By Mike Dunn
McBAIN – Makayla Hall of Northern Michigan Christian is the latest area senior to announce plans to play a sport at Cornerstone University.
Hall signed her letter-of-intent on Wednesday to run cross country for the Golden Eagles. She will also possibly compete in track at the school as well. She joins fellow seniors Grayson VerBerkmoes (track, basketball) and Emma Boonstra from McBain (softball) in choosing Cornerstone along with other senior student-athletes from area schools.
“Last year when we had college visits I went to Cornerstone and when I saw their campus I really liked it and knew it’s where I wanted to go,‘ Makayla said. “I liked that it was a small campus and it was a Christian atmosphere there. I felt like I could go there and grow in my faith.
“I was also wondering about running cross there and later had a zoom call with the coach about the team and what to expect. That went really well and helped me to make the decision about joining the team.‘
Hall developed a passion for cross country as an eighth-grader, thanks largely to the inspiration of coach Nicole Witbeck. Hall didn’t really invest all of herself to improving in high school until her junior season, though, and then she went all in, setting the challenging goal of becoming a state-qualifier in her senior season.
Hall put in miles and miles of roadwork during the summer in determined preparation for the fall season and it all paid off as she continually brought down her times and eventually earned her berth in the Division 4 state finals at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Her time of 22:07 in the regional meet at Shepherd in October earned Makayla her spot at Brooklyn as an individual qualifier. She came in 116th place (22:55) out of 250 runners in the state meet.
“That was such a great experience,‘ Makayla said of going to the state meet. “It created even more of a desire to run cross at Cornerstone if I was able to.‘
Cornerstone cross country coach Josh Neideck, who was on hand Wednesday for Makayla’s signing, said he is “very excited‘ to add Makayla to the Cornerstone roster in the fall.
“She brings an excitement to better herself as a runner,‘ he said, “but more importantly a spiritual maturity that will impact our team in a fantastic way.‘
Hall underwent foot surgery during the spring to remove a bunion from her left foot and she has worn a protective boot ever since. It prevented her from competing in the distance events for the Comets in track her senior year. She expects to have the boot removed on May 24, however, and will resume training in earnest after that.
“It’s slowed down my timetable a little but it’s worth it to have the surgery behind me now,‘ she said.
Makayla will major in graphic design at Cornerstone and possibly pursue a career in architecture.
