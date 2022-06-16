NMC's Harris headed to Cleary for soccer

MCBAIN — The general plans haven’t chan ged for Mekhi Harris.
Moving to England is still on his radar.
It’s just that the recent Northern Michigan Christian School graduate found a pit stop before potentially heading overseas.
Harris will play soccer collegiately beginning this fall at Cleary University, an NAIA school in Howell.
His original plans were to attend Riasa International Academic and Soccer Academy in Leeds, England but that changed when Cleary coach Dan Bulley reached out to him.
“(Riasa) has a dual bachelor’s degree program that counts in both countries,” Harris said. “but I got a message from the Cleary coach about coming down and trying out.
“I liked the school, the coaches and the teammates that were around when I practiced. It maybe caught my attention that I didn’t have to go to England. I wanted my family members to be able to come to my games, too.”
Cleary began its men’s soccer program in 2018-19 and Bulley took over the program in September 2021 after being the head coach at Jackson College where he led the team to the Michigan Community College Athletic Association championship in 2019.
Harris hopes to use Cleary as a stepping stone in his education and in playing soccer.
The idea of being a college soccer player started for Harris around age 10 and he’s been immersed in it ever since.
The goal, though, still is to play overseas.
“England is the birthplace of soccer,” Harris said.
“I’ve always been fascinated with other countries and getting to experience different cultures.
“They’ve got a lot of professional and semi-pro clubs over there so there’s a lot of opportunities within soccer. I love soccer.”
Harris scored 15 goals and dished out 12 assists for NMC last fall as the Comets claimed a district title before falling in the regional round.
Harris began playing soccer at 3 with the Mighty Mites program at the Cadillac Area YMCA before moving to CASA and then club soccer at age 10.
He recently finished playing for Midwest United FC, a higher level team out of the Grand Rapids area that competes across the Midwest.
“I want to thank my parents, siblings, grandparents and coaches for their endless love, support, devotion, time and investment in me,” Harris added.
Harris has an interest in studying international sports business management at Cleary but is keeping the door open to other options, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.