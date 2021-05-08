CHEBOYGAN — A couple of mistakes early proved costly.
Northern Michigan Christian got down early and dropped a 5-2 decision to Cheboygan in a key NMSL contest Friday.
The win puts the Chiefs atop the Northern Michigan Soccer League standings with a couple of weeks left in the season.
And while it's the first loss for the Comets (9-1 overall, 7-1 NMSL) it can also be a learning experience.
"First losses always sting a bit but we definitely learned a lot tonight about our game and each other," NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. "It was very cold and windy in Cheboygan with an extremely muddy and wet field and we made some mistakes early that put us in a hole."
Cheboygan scored in the third and sixth minutes to take a quick 2-0 lead before Kate Krick got NMC on the board with a goal in the ninth minute off an assist from Brooke VanHaitsma.
The Comets were hit with adversity just before the goal, though, as senior leader Ally Krick was injured and had to be taken out of the game.
"I am proud of the way we never quit and and continued to play hard even after losing Ally," VanNoord said. "Cheboygan is a very good passing team and we haven't seen a team like that yet.
"We needed to make some adjustments in our game and we did that at halftime and played a much better second half."
Cheboygan added two more goals before the first half ended for a 4-1 lead at the break.
NMC's Jada VanNoord made it 4-2 in the 72nd minute before the Chiefs scored a late one.
Megan Bennett recorded 11 saves in goal for NMC.
The Comets host Brethren on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.