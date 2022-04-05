NMC's Winkle named first team all-state

MCBAIN — Trevin Winkle put the time in and got better.
Now, the Northern Michigan Christian senior is picking up some of the post-season rewards.
Winkle was named to the Associated Press Division 4 boys basketball All-State team Monday as a first-team selection, making him one 10 players honored by sportswriters across the state.
“I am super excited for it,” Winkle said. “It’s been on my radar for the last two years.
“I felt like I put the time in and had a great season with my teammates so I deserved it.”
Winkle had one of the best seasons around, averaging 21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.2 steals and .8 blocks per game for the Comets.
NMC had a great season, as well.
The Comets went a perfect 20-0 during the regular season and won the Highland Conference title outright for the first time.
They cruised to a district title but were knocked out by upstart Lake Leelanau St. Mary in a regional title game to finish 23-1 overall.
Winkle said he and his teammates loved every minute of it and it made what can turn into a grind at times that much better.
“The camaraderie and chemistry we had together as one was awesome,” he said. “From the beginning to the end of the season, every day felt like a good day.
“You never felt like you wanted to be done.”
As Winkle’s NMC career wraps up, he’s already decided what the next step will be. He committed to Calvin University for basketball in December after choosing between the NCAA Division III school in Grand Rapids and Cornerstone University, Dordt University in Iowa and Olivet College.
“Calvin was really at the top of my list until I committed,” he said. “Coach (Bill) Sall, the facilities and the atmosphere are great.
“It was just good vibes when I was there.”
Calvin went 22-9 overall this past season and 11-3 in the MIAA, bowing out in the third round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Sall took over the Knights after the 2020-21 season after six years at Northern Michigan University and 11 years at Ferris State University.
Being a college basketball player has been on Winkle’s radar for quite some time but it began to take shape once he finally got to high school.
“I actually put my mind to it in my freshman year,” he said. “I’ve always loved basketball and I felt like if worked hard enough at it, I could make the dream of playing in college come true.”
Also honored locally by the Associated Press are Buckley senior Kyle Kaczanowski and freshman teammate Landon Kulawiak as honorable mention selections.
Kaczanowski averaged 16.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 steals for the Bears this past season. Kulawiak averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals.
