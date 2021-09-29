CADILLAC — Time for Plan B.
That plan has been talked about in pieces but will need to come to fruition now after the superintendents of schools making up the Northern Michigan Football Conference voted not to accept the four Big North Conference schools applying for admittance — Cadillac, Alpena, Petoskey and Gaylord — leaving the foursome searching for another league or with heavy non-conference schedules.
The current makeup of the Big North is ending in football after the 2021 season as Traverse City Central and Traverse City West are leaving for the Saginaw Valley League, beginning with the 2022 season.
Central and West will still be league members in all other sports.
Cadillac athletic director Fred Bryant was hopeful the four remaining schools would be accepted into the NMFC but isn’t surprised they voted no, either.
“We will we go with a four team Big North and do that for a year,” he said.
“We still want to talk to some schools in the NMFC and some other outliers out there to see what the interest level is for 2023 and beyond.”
Bryant said communications with Frankfort athletic director and NMFC commissioner Dave Jackson revealed that Cheboygan, Ogemaw Heights and Kingsley were the most vocal opponents of the four Big North schools gaining admission while Sault Ste. Marie was the biggest proponent.
Interestingly, the move wouldn’t have affected Kingsley and Ogemaw in any way because the four BNC schools would be in a separate division with Cheboygan and the Soo and not play the smaller schools.
Cheboygan, meanwhile, is part of the Straits Area Conference and routinely plays schools that it is three times larger than in all sports other than football.
Cheboygan, which would’ve been the smallest school in the realigned NMFC, also beat Alpena — which would’ve been the largest school — 28-18 in Week 2.
Northern Michigan Football Conference superintendents voted on each of the four Big North schools separately and Cadillac received the least support for admission.
“We did not make the vote easy because of our recent success,” Bryant said.
Cadillac played in a regional final in 2019 and advanced to the state finals in 2020.
The Vikings are 4-1 so far this season headed into a Week 6 contest with powerhouse TC Central.
Jackson said the issue can come up again in 2023 so for the time being, it’s three Big North games for Cadillac and six non-conference contests.
“I don’t think it’s going to be incredible hard to fill the schedule,” Bryant said. “Fruitport and Portland are definitely interested in staying on and we’ve got a Week 1 deal with Midland.
“We’ll look at the schedule and maybe we could do a Week 9 with Reed City if that works for both schools. Right now, we’re looking at Week 3 and Week 7 open (in 2022).”
