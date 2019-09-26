No frills at Roscommon cross country invite

ROSCOMMON — At a cross country invitational Wednesday several teams from around the Cadillac area and beyond competed in an "old-fashioned" kind of a meet.
There were no entry fees, no medals, and no trophies. There was just lining up against fellow students to see who was the best.
At the Roscommon Mid-Week Invite, several teams from across the area, including Manton, competed.
Manton coach Jeff Harding said Wednesday's meet was a race with plenty of hills and roots.
"We even had a couple of athletes fall and roll out of it and get up without losing a position in the race," he said. "To be able to walk away with season and even career bests shows the hard work these kids have been putting in each day at practice."
For the Manton boys, Harding said Nolan Moffit, Alex Wilds, and Jacob Bigelow are making big strides with each having career-best times at Wednesday's event. For the Manton girls, Harding said Samantha Powers and Hadley Saylor really picked up the pace Wednesday.
Manton travels to the Shephard Bluejay Invite Saturday.
Other schools from the area including Cadillac, Lake City, and Pine River also competed but no official results were available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.