A joke amongst friends around a bonfire turned out pretty good for Maddux Hoaglund.
The 2018 Cadillac High School grad was with friends at a fire earlier this summer and one of those friends, Jacob Barnes, joked with Hoaglund about playing for the Traverse City Pit Spitters.
Hoaglund had just wrapped up a two-year stint at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa and is headed to West Texas A&M this fall to be a part of the Buffaloes’ baseball program.
The punch line is that Barnes is on an internship with the Pit Spitters this summer and has a couple of connections.
A phone call and a couple of road trips later, Hoaglund made his first start for Traverse City in Wednesday’s 13-4 win over the Kalamazoo Growlers at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Hoaglund got the win, allowing one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out six in five innings of work. The lone run came on a homer in the first inning.
“I was supposed to pitch in Rockford (on Tuesday) but it got pushed back because of the weather,” Hoaglund said. “Coming home at 12 o’clock that night, the coach told me I was going to pitch the next game.”
The Pit Spitters have already qualified for the Northwoods League playoffs, which begin Sunday, but are battling with the Kokomo Jackrabbits for the top spot in the Great Lakes East Division race.
If they can overtake Kokomo in the final three games of the regular season, the Pit Spitters get homefield advantage in the playoffs.
Entering play Thursday, the Jackrabbits were 1.5 games up on Traverse City.
That made Wednesday’s win all the more important.
“I didn’t have any nerves starting and I don’t really get nervous pitching in front of a lot of people,” Hoaglund said. “I gave up the home run but after that I found my groove and my offspeed stuff was working.
“I trust the defense behind me to make plays so I got out of that early and put a lot zeros on the board.”
It was Hoaglund’s third appearance after two relief stints last week — and it all started with that joke.
“Jacob’s one of my closer friends. We were hanging out at a fire and he was joking with me about why am I not playing for the Pit Spitters,” Hoaglund said. “He emailed the coach and the GM and got them my info.”
Hoaglund was at a Detroit Tigers’ game when the Pit Spitters called and the wheels started moving. He drove from Cadillac to Rockford, Illinois to play in order to be post-season eligible and it’s gone from there.
Hoaglund had a large crowd at Wednesday’s game and an online presence of people watching the livestream that couldn’t make it to the park.
From here, it’s up in the air.
“I don’t know their plan exactly,” Hoaglund said. “I have to leave mid-week next week for Texas but I am hoping to get in another start before I leave.”
Another connection helped Hoaglund find his college of choice where he’s got three years of athletic eligibility remaining because schools are granting student-athletes another year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A couple of our coaches at Indian Hills are in a friends group with the coaches at West Texas A&M,” Hoaglund said. “They gave them our information and so we went down there and fell in love with it.
“I think I could be a big part of their program. They’re really big on their pitching staff and the coach does a great job with them.”
West Texas A&M is an NCAA Division II school in Canyon, Texas (near Amarillo) and is a member of the Lonestar Conference.
The Buffaloes finished the 2021 season at 33-9 overall and ranked No. 5 in the nation. Matt Vanderburg enters his 14th season next spring with a career record of 409-232 at West Texas A&M.
“They are top-five team in the nation and they win a lot of games,” Hoaglund said.
“That was a big part of my decision. I want to go to a team that wins.”
Hoaglund plans on majoring in general business and to see how far baseball takes him.
“Down in Texas, they had a really good summer league that a lot of players go into so I could do that next year,” he said. “I don’t know what I want to do yet, though, and so we will see how far baseball takes me.”
Hoaglund finished the 2021 season with an 8-2 record at Indian Hills. He posted a 2.49 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 79 innings of work.
He was a key part of a team that went 44-16 overall and advanced to the Junior College World Series in June in Colorado.
