CADILLAC — They took their first step last week.
The next step is a much bigger one.
Northern Michigan Christian won its first girls' soccer district title last week and on Tuesday, got to see what that next step looks ike.
The Comets dropped an 8-1 decision to perennial powerhouse North Muskegon in an MHSAA Division 4 regional semifinal at the CASA fields in Cadillac.
The Norsemen (17-1-1 overall) advance to face Midland Cavalry Baptist in the regional title game at 6 p.m. Friday. Calvary beat Harbor Springs 2-1 in Tuesday's second semifinal.
The loss ended NMC's season at 14-3-2 but with a lot of great memories.
NMC head coach Jen VanNoord spent more than a decade building on a program in Cadillac and said for the Comets to take the next step, it's all about girls playing the sport.
"The next steps are exciement for soccer," she said. "Let's be real…we live in a basketball community and we're looking for excitement for soccer and for girls to want to play soccer.
"If you want to play soccer and enjoy playing soccer, then you're going to get better at soccer. We have to start with the younger kids. That's the goal."
Girls who had played the game for a long tim at a high level was evident in Tuesday's game.
North Muskegon brought a level of skill, speed and athleicism that NMC hadn't seen all season.
VanNoord said until her girls saw that level of soccer, it's hard to prepare for it.
"We knew what we were up against but that's hard to put into words with a team that hasn't seen a team like North Muskegon before," she said. "You look at our season and we haven't seen that caliber of team. To put together a plan and for them to understand what I am saying is a whole other story."
That said, VanNoord's plan was pretty basic when it comes to facing a team like North Muskegon.
"The plan was to absorb their pressure, keep them scoreless for as long as we possibly could and then go on the attack in the second half," she said
North Muskegon had other ideas, though, as it scored in the 3rd minute of the game and then went up 2-0 in the 15th minute. The Norse made it 3-0 in the 25 minute and scored again three minutes later for a 4-0 lead.
It was 5-0 before NMC's Jada VanNoord scored to give her team a bit of a boost.
"Ideally, we were looking at 2-0 at halftime instead of 6-1," VanNoord said. "That one gave us a boost and gave us a little bit of energy so that we could go into the second half, try to score and try to keep them from scoring as much as possible.
"I thought we did that very, very well but they've a very good team."
North Muskegon made it 6-1 just before halftime, added another in the 50th minute and the final goal in the 54th minute.
