MCBAIN — Big Mo put on a blue-and-gold jersey and it made all the difference.
North Muskegon scored three goals in a five-minute span in the first half and cruised to a 5-0 win over Northern Michigan Christian in a Division 4 soccer district title game Thursday.
The loss ends the Comets' season at 15-5-1 overall while the Norsemen advance to regional play next week against host Muskegon Western Michigan Christian.
NMC hung with North Muskegon until the 18th minute but that's when the momentum shifted.
"We had a rough five-minute stretch from the 18th minute through the 22nd minute when they scored three goals," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "We were a little shell-shocked and made a few uncharacteristic errors defensively.
"Unfortunately, there are no timeouts in soccer and it took us a little while to regroup."
The Norsemen added two more goals before halftime and were up 5-0 at the break.
The Comets hung around in the second half and put together a couple of solid chances but couldn't find the back of the net.
"I was really proud of the team for the way they continued to work during the second half despite the big deficit," VanHaitsma said. "We held with them for the first 17 minutes and then for the second half."
Ezra Dieterman made 14 in goal for NMC. VanHaitsma also commended the play of seniors Jamey Haan, Silas Bowden, Alex Rozeveld, Wayne Roper and Corey VanHaitsma.
