CADILLAC — Taking that next step is one of Shawn Jackson’s main goals.
While it’s nice that Cadillac pushed and prodded and battled Mount Pleasant in a non-conference football game Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium, the Vikings and their head coach want more.
They want wins over good teams because they think they belong in that category.
It didn’t quite happen that way this time around as the Oilers beat the Vikings 27-24.
Jackson, who has been around the high school game a long, long time with a lot of good teams and players, knows it’s not about “moral victories.”
“We talked to the kids about being competitive because we’ve got good football players,” Jackson said. “Playing them close isn’t good enough for me or for these kids.
“We’ve got to be competitive and we’ve got to be complete. Effort is not our problem right now, it’s execution.”
Cadillac did a great job of taking the fight to Mount Pleasant in the first half as they kept the Oilers — ranked No. 1 in the Detroit Free Press’ Division 3 poll — off the scoreboard and that included a beautiful goal-line stand as time expired in the second quarter.
The Vikings drew first blood in the first quarter on a 5-yard run by Kaleb McKinley to take a 6-0 lead. Senior Teegan Baker booted a 27-yard field goal with nine minutes left in the first half to put Cadillac up 9-0 at the break.
Cadillac put together that goal-line stand to build momentum and bring the sizeable Veterans Memorial Stadium to its feet but it didn’t last.
Mount Pleasant scored two fast touchdowns early in the third quarter to take the momentum away and build a 14-9 lead.
“You can’t start that way in the third quarter after that great goal-line stand we had,” Jackson said. “We talked to the kids about the fact that Mount Pleasant was going to come out swinging.
“We’ve got to match that we didn’t do that.”
The Vikings did finally find some footing, trailing 20-9 with 2:38 left in the third.
Charlie Howell hit Jackson Hilt with a 5-yard pass play and Cadillac got the conversion to cut it to 20-17 with a minute left in the third. The Oilers came right back, though, and scored on a 25-yard pass play for a 27-17 lead with 10:30 remaining in the contest.
Cadillac had one more burst left when McKinley scored on a 9-yard run to make it 27-24 with five minutes remaining but the Vikings couldn’t mount anything afterward.
Jackson said it really boiled down to the number of big plays each team was able to make.
“We have to generate more explosive plays,” he said. “They had big plays and we didn’t have any. We need runs longer than 15 yards and passes longer than 20 yards and we just didn’t do that tonight.”
Cadillac totaled 215 yards of offense versus Mount Pleasant’s 405.
Baker led the way defensively with nine tackles while Eli Main and Derek Rood each had seven. Main and Chris Reinhold picked off passes.
