CADILLAC — The veteran had her big day.
So, too, did two newcomers.
And one of those newcomers is really quite new.
McBain seniors Klaudia O'Malley and Nike Waeljegaard, along with Cadillac freshman Kendall Schopieray all had big days Monday at the 47th annual Cadillac News Track and Field Invitational.
O'Malley won the 1600-meter run in 5:08.60, won the 800 in 2:21.70, was on the second-place 3200 relay (9:59.16) and third-place 1600 relay (4:121.88).
O'Malley wasn't feeling all that hot coming into her four races but she quickly found her rhythm, especially in the 1600 with strong competition from Schopieray.
"I didn't feel too good today but then the races started going and I felt a lot stronger," she said. "In the 1600, my plan was to stick with Kendall the first three laps and then sprint it out at the 200 (mark). I felt really good going into the last lap so I said I might as well try and get under a 5:10 and that's what I did."
Schopieray was pretty impressed with the spurt O'Malley put on her at the start of the final lap.
"She was just gone," Schopieray laughed. "The whole time I said to myself that I can do this…I can stay with her.
"On that last lap, there was nothing left. She got a good 100 (meters) on me and it just didn't work out."
Schopieray finished the 1600 in 5:19.89 and also won the 3200 in 11:30.98. She also won the winning 3200 relay that finished in 9:46.05 and on the second-place 1600 relay (4:20.56).
She was openly shooting for the meet record of 11:18.97, set in 2007 by fellow Viking Kaitlyn Patterson but it didn't happen Monday.
"It was hard because I was by myself," Schopieray said. "The wind and rain didn't help but I don't have any grudges. I ran the race I wanted to run.
"Our relays did really well, too. It was so exciting being close to the record (in the 3200 relay)."
Schopieray, Chloie Musta, Gabi Metzger and Heather Eller finished a little less than four seconds off the meet record of 9:42.58, set in 2008 by Pine River. All four return in 2020 and can take aim at the mark again.
Waeljegaard was the true newcomer to the meet, having never even seen it before. She's an exchange student from Sweden and has put down some impressive numbers this spring.
She won the long jump at 16-feet, 5-inches; was first in the 100 dash in 13.37 seconds; and ran the anchor leg of the winning 400 relay (53.39 seconds), coming from behind to win it for the Ramblers by .21 at the line.
"This meet goes kind of fast and I felt kind of rushed," Waeljegaard said. "I went from the long jump to the 100 back to the long jump and then to the 400 relay.
"I am happy with how I placed. I thought I could have gotten better results in the long jump and I felt like I had a lot to live up to from the last meet where I jumped 17-9. I feel like I've got an 18 in my legs so that's the goal for (the state finals).
Other winners included Manton's Madison Hillard in the discus (126-7), Cadillac's Brooke Kochanny in the shot put (38-4), McBain's Mason Brown in the high jump (5-0); Forest Area's Emily Norkowski in the 100 hurdles (16.83) and 300 hurdles (47.67), Reed City's Abby Kiaunis in the 400 dash (59.95), Lake City's Mari McClure in the pole vault (10-4) and Pine River's Kendra Montague in the 200 dash (27.94).
Pine River won the 1600 relay in 4:18.07 and the 800 relay in 1:53.56.
