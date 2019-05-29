CADILLAC — A good day on the track — and in the long jump — earned three track and field athletes an extra special reward.
McBain seniors Klaudia and Keegan O'Malley, along with Pine River senior Elijah Lewis, are the recipients of the scholarships from the 47th annual Cadillac News Track and Field Invitational on Monday.
Klaudia O'Malley earns $1,800 toward her college education while Keegan O'Malley and Lewis each earn $900. Scholarship funds are based upon gate receipts from the meet and revenue from the meet program.
Klaudia O'Malley won the 1600-meter run in 5:08.60, the 800 in 2:21.70, was on the second-place 3200 relay (9:59.16) and third-place 1600 relay (4:21.88).
"I'm really happy about winning it," she said. "I knew I had some good competition so I just wanted to go out and try to win as many events as I could to get the scholarship.
"I was really with how I did (Monday). It's probably the fastest I've run in the News Meet and I felt good."
Klaudia O'Malley graduated from McBain with a 3.97 GPA and as a member of the National Honor Society. She took part in Project Christmas, Youth Group projects, was on the school's homecoming court as a senior and mentors students in the school, as well.
She will be continuing her education at Grand Valley State University in the fall where she'll be a member of the Lakers' cross country and track teams, as well. She plans on majoring in exercise science.
Keegan O'Malley won the 1600 in 4:35.87 and 3200 in 10:12.40 while also running a leg of the first-place 3200 relay (8:32.85).
"It feels good to win because of all of the time I put in in the off-season," he said. "This shows that it pays off.
"My goal was just to go out there, take firsts and go for the scholarship. I wanted to break one of the records, too, but I knew it probably wasn't going to happen."
Keegan O'Malley graduated from McBain with a 3.57 GPA, competed in track and field and cross country for four years and basketball for two. He worked for three years as an official for youth co-ed basketball at the school and as part of Project HERO as a youth mentor for younger students.
He will be continuing his education at Grand Valley State University in fall where he'll be a member of the Lakers' cross country and track teams, as well. He plans on majoring in business management.
Lewis won the 400-meter dash in 51.82 seconds, the long jump at 20-feet, 10-inches, was second in the 100 dash in 11.69 seconds and second in the 200 dash in 23.89 seconds.
"It's a great feeling to win it, obviously," Lewis said. "I've been competing in the (Cadillac News Meet) for four years and there's kind of a lot of people depending on me to get it.
"It's an honor, too, to share it with Keegan. He's one of my good friends."
Lewis was taking aim at the meet record in the 400 dash (49.65 seconds) but the wind got the best of him.
"I thought I was on pace to break the record and then the wind really kicked it with about 50 meters to go."
Lewis graduated from Pine River with a 3.5 GPA, he's been captain of the Bucks' football, basketball and track teams, served four years as class president, is a key member of the school's Leadership Club and is a member of the Osceola Youth Advisory Council. He also spends time at the YMCA as a youth coach and referee.
Lewis will be continuing his education at Olivet College in fall where he'll also be a member of the Comets' football and track and field programs. He plans on majoring in nursing.
