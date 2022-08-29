BENZONIA — A rite of the fall cross country season is in the books as area teams competed in the annual Pete Moss Invitational Saturday at Benzie Central.
The meet was divided into two days and three separate races due to ongoing construction at the school.
Small schools competed Friday night while medium-sized schools went Saturday morning and large schools on Saturday afternoon.
Cadillac’s boys took sixth in the large-school division with 172 points.
Grand Rapids Christian took first with 36 points while Allendale was second at 101 and Frankenmuth took third at 129.
Viking junior Nolan Nixon had a strong day, taking third in 16:37.
Gabe Outman took 21st in 17:45, JJ Mahan 35th in 18:33, Andrew Elmore 52nd in 19:19 and Sam Tolkinen 65th in 20:04.
Grand Rapids Christian won the girls’ title with 67 points while Ann Arbor Pioneer was second at 70, Northville third at 72 and Cadillac ninth at 211.
Freshman Brooklyn Brown paced the Vikings with a 22nd-place finish in 20:38 while Regan Hill was 39th in 21:42, Ellie Cool 42nd in 21:51, Kaleigh Swiger 58th in 22:47 and Marisa Mazza 60th in 22:56.
Reed City’s boys took third overall in the medium-size schools race.
Hart won the title with 43 points while Traverse City St. Francis was second at 82, the Coyotes third at 110, Lake City ninth at 248, McBain 12th at 294 and Pine River 15th at 393.
August Rohde paced Reed City with an eighth-place finish in 16:42 while Anthony Kiaunis was ninth in 16:49. Ryan Allen took 14th in 17:24, Ty Kailing 33rd in 18:19 and Paul Saladin 51st in 19:10.
For Lake City, Paxton Hall took 15th in 17:27, Enzo Gagliardi Ramalho 35th in 18:21, Caiden Helsel 54th in 19:17, Peter Maddox 81st in 20:32 and Owen Butkovich 87th in 21:21.
For McBain, Claydon Ingleright took 31st in 18:17, Juan Rameriz 58th in 19:25, Nathan Koetje 60th in 19:29, Kaden Abrahamson 85th in 20:53 and Garrin Schneeg 90th in 21:36.
For Pine River, Gavin Kelso took 61st in 19:36, Scott Slocum 72nd in 19:57, Ethan Baker 97th in 22:14, Mason Heilman 104th in 23:59 and Liam Geer 118th in 40:41.
TC St. Francis won the girls’ title with 41 points while Hart was second at 66, Elk Rapids third at 86, Reed City seventh at 221, Lake City 10th at 297, Pine River 11th at 314 and McBain 12th at 317.
For the Coyotes, Nora Smoes took 16th in 21:14, Clara Smoes 35th in 22:48, Carly Carlson 54th in 24:20, Caelynn London 60th in 24:30 and Makayla Watkins 74th in 25:06.
For the Trojans, Megan Gottschall took 38th in 22:59, Rylee Cohoon 44th in 23:34, Perla Ramirez-Calixto 68th in 24:53, Lily Fults 83rd in 25:31 and Hayleigh Vandertuig 84th in 25:31.
For the Ramblers, Chelsi Eisenga took 41st in 23:18, Rowan Ensing 56th in 24:23, Shauna McLean 64th in 24:39, Gensis Wilson 85th in 25:32 and Briella Walenjus 91st in 26:11.
