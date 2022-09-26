CADILLAC — That’s a good day overall.
Cadillac’s girls took third and the boys fourth in their own cross country invitational at the Veterans Serving Veterans Park.
They did it all in front of 35 teams separated into two divisions and a large number of spectators that braved a raw, chilly, rainy September morning.
“I thought everything went really well,” Cadillac coach Tim O’Malley said. “We had a lot of great volunteers and a lot of positive feedback.”
As for the racing itself, Midland Dow won the girls’ Gold (large schools) Divsion title with 55 points while Traverse City St. Francis was second at 73 and the Vikings third at 80.
O’Malley said the girls are starting to come together and make their depth a factor in races.
“The girls are very deep this year and I thought everyone put in their best run of the year,” he said. “It’s a great blueprint for next month when things get bigger.
“They finally got down to some of the PRs that we’ve been struggling to get.”
Freshman Brooklyn Brown paced Cadillac with a sixth-place finish in 19:48 while Regan Hill took ninth in 20:12, Ellie Cool 11th in 20:15, Marisa Mazza 24th in 20:51 and Hadley Hilt 30th in 21:17.
“One of the most poignant things from (Saturday) was I saw Marisa and her mom crying after the race and I asked why,” O’Malley said.
“She said she was so happy that she finally ran like she did as a freshman.”
Freeland took first in the boys’ Gold Division with 52 points while New Boston Huron was second at 73, Midland Dow third at 93 and Cadillac fourth at 93 on the tie-break.
“The boys have been a wonderful surprise this year,” O’Malley said.
“We’re not deep but the kids we have running are running way above where we thought they would be.
“They’ve exceeded our expectations so far.”
Nolan Nixon led the way with a third-place finish in 16:05 while Gabe Outman was seventh in 16:54, Matthew Stilson 26th in 17:38, Andrew Elmore 27th in 17:39 and JJ Mahan 33rd in 17:50.
Cadillac competes next Saturday in the Otsego Invitational.
Benzie Central’s boys took first in the Blue Division with 66 points while Clare was second at 71, Elk Rapids third at 92, Manton fifth at 152, McBain sixth at 167, Lake City seventh at 208, Pine River 12th at 274 and Northern Michigan Christian 14th at 349.
For Manton, Logan Patrick took 11th in 17:38, Nolan Moffitt 17th in 17:54, Robert Dykhouse 18th in 17:59, Dominick Priest 70th in 20:31 and Jack Helsel 73rd in 20:58.
For McBain, Claydon Ingleright took 10th in 17:26, Nathan Koetje 28th in 18:33, Rylee Sprague 48th in 19:35, Garrin Schneeg 59th in 19:59 and Kaden Abrahamson 62nd in 20:07.
For Lake City, Enzo Gagliardi Rahalho took 14th in 17:50, Caiden Helsel 27th in 18:29, Peter Maddox 57th in 19:56, Owen Butkovich 68th in 20:26 and Jordan Rosekans 96th in 22:34.
For Pine River, Gavin Kelso took 26th in 18:28, Scott Slocum 35th in 18:52, Ethan Baker 88th in 21:45, Mason Heilman 90th in 21:47 and Liam Geer 113th in 35:20.
For NMC, Elijah Kimbel took 64th in 20:14, Colin DeKam 71st in 20:49, Jacob Booher 102nd in 23:32; Hunter Fisher 110th in 26:20 and Brett Ritsema 112th in 33:28.
For Buckley, Jackson Kulawiak took 16th in 17:52, Braden Melville 51st in 19:42 and Matthew Bentley 93rd in 22:12.
For Evart, Tim Pentecost took 47th in 19:35, Steven Gascoigne 58th in 19:57 and Sawyer Fink 104th in 23:48.
Elk Rapids won the girls’ title with 38 points while Benzie Central was second at 80, Grand Traverse Academy third at 146, Manton fifth at 179, Buckley eighth at 215, Lake City 10th at 239, McBain 11th at 255 and Pine River 12th at 269.
For the Rangers, Hadley Saylor took 10th in 20:45, Chloe Colton 13th in 21:01, Kennedi Wahmhoff 47th in 23:26, Madison Morris 57th in 24:00 and Tessa Ward 63rd in 24:14.
For the Bears, Aiden Harrand took first in 18:30, Brooklynn Frazee 17th in 21:27, Addisen Harrand 54th in 23:50, Milla Klomp 65th in 24:24 and Kayla Milarch 87th in 26:06.
For the Trojans, Megan Gottschall took 23rd in 21:41, Rylee Cohoon 35th in 22:27, Lily Fults 60th in 24:11, Anna Ponce 67th in 24:35 and Hayleigh VanderTuig 70th in 24:40.
For the Ramblers, Chelsi Eisenga took 24th in 21:48, Shauna McLean 36th in 22:28, Rowan Ensing 56th in 23:58, Genesis Wilson 75th in 24:57 and Mikayla Blood 81st in 25:48.
For the Bucks, Elizabeth Rigling took 29th in 22:03, Amanda Hill 43rd in 22:53, Annabeth Allee 66th in 24:30, Madelynne Sterly 69th in 24:39 and Layla Draper 80th in 25:42.
For the Comets, Melody Fraser took 107th in 28:14.
