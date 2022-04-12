MCBAIN — The temperature finally registered above 50 degrees and the winds weren’t all that bad.
Time for track and field to finally get its outdoor start locally.
While a couple of teams got out last week, Monday’s Northern Michigan Christian School Invitational marked the the first real competition for most schools.
Traverse City St. Francis took first on the boys’ side with 127 points while Lake City was second at 74, Manton third at 60, Buckley fourth at 48, Pine River fifth at 43, NMC 10th at 25 and McBain 11th at 24.
The Trojans took first in the 400-meter relay in 45.53 seconds and the 800 sprint medley relay in 1:47.84.
Lake City junior speedster Dayne Blair won the 100-meter dash in 11.48 seconds for the Trojans’ only individual event winner.
Manton senior standout Noah Morrow won the 800 in 1:58.44 and the 3200 in 10:09.63 while teammate Carter Helsel won the discus at 120-feet.
Buckley won the 1,600-meter relay in 3:41.88 while the Bears’ Kyle Deshasier won the 400 dash in 54.08 seconds. McBain’s Mack Bontekow won the shot put at 44-5.5.
St. Francis won the girls’ title as well with 102 points. Frankfort took second at 94, while Manton and McBain tied for third at 71 points apiece. Pine River took fifth at 56, Lake City seventh at 39, Buckley 10th at 20 and Forest Area 11th at eight.
Manton’s Grace Wahr won the 110 hurdles in 17.39 seconds while McBain’s Adyson Nederhood won the discus at 85-2 and the shot put at 36-8.
The Ramblers also won the 1600 relay in 4:34.74.
Pine River’s Ellie Ringling won the 400 dash in 1:07.04 while Lake City’s Mackenzie Bisballe won the high jump at 4-9.
Buckley sophomore standout Aiden Harrand won the 1600 in 5:26.84 and the 3200 in 12:02.72.
Manton’s boys also competed in the Freeland Invitational on Sunday.
The Rangers’ 3200 relay took second in 8:49.20 while Andrew Phillips took fourth in the long jump at 18-7.5. The 400 relay team took fourth in 47.62 seconds, as well.
