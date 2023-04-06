MANTON — The official title was the Rust Shaker.
You can add teeth chatterer to that, as well.
A day that started with temperatures in the 60s quickly returned to normal April weather in northern Michigan with intermittent rain, howling winds and falling temperatures.
Regardless, it’s an outdoor track and field meet in the books in early April.
Marion’s boys and Frankfort’s girls took home the top spots from the Rust Shaker event Wednesday at Manton.
On the boys’ side, the Eagles totaled 143 points while Manton was just behind at 142.5. Mason County Eastern took third at 110 and Mesick was fifth at 57.
Eagle senior Mason Salisbury took first in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.95 seconds and first in the 300 hurdles at 46.79 seconds. He also ran a leg of the first-place 800 relay (1:39.65) with Braden Prielipp, Aadin Yowell and Gavin Prielipp.
Gavin Prielipp took second in the 100 and 200 dashes while Weston Cox won the shot put at 45-feet and Cole Meyer was second in the discus. Braden Prielipp took first in the high jump at 6-0 while Meyer was second in the pole vault and Gavin Prielipp second in the long jump and Salisbury third.
Manton junior Logan Phillips started the day off with a bang as he set a school record, taking first in the long jump at 21-9 while teammate Nolan Moffit won the 400 dash in 55.22 seconds.
The foursome of Moffit, Jarret Nixon, Robert Dykhouse and Luke Pettengill took first in the 1600 relay in 4:05 while Fabio Castro, Andrew Phillips, Pettengill and Logan Baker were first in the 400 relay in 48.55 seconds. The Rangers were second i the 3200 relay, as well.
Baker took second in the pole vault while Carter Helsel was second in the shot put and third in the discus. Patrick took third in the 3200 and Dykhouse third in the 800.
Mesick’s Colton Eckler won the 100 dash in 11.31 seconds and the 200 dash in 23.41 seconds. The Bulldogs took second in the 400 relay and third in the 3200 relay.
On the girls’ side, Frankort was first at 146 while Manton was second at 139.5, Grand Traverse Academy third at 127, Marion fifth at 55 and Mesick seventh with 10 points.
Manton’s Madison Morris won the 200 dash in 28.58 seconds and was third in the 100 dash while Chloe Colton took second in the 1600 at 6:16.31 and second in the 3200 at 14:00.
Mattie Lafreniere won the pole vault at 8-0 while the Rangers took in the 800, 1600 and 3200 relays. Rheanna Gilzene also took third in the long jump.
Marion’s Harley Bear won the shot put at 37-10 and the discus at 111-2 while McKayla Cruson took third in the shot put.
