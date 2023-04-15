Off to Boston: Lake City couple running Boston Marathon

LAKE CITY — Kelsey Jones wasn’t going to be a spectator this time.
Trying to follow her husband and sister-in-law around a 26.2-mile course was no fun.
And the crowds?
Ugh, don’t even mention those.
So Jones is joining her husband this time in the biggest of them all — the 127th running of the Boston Marathon on Monday.
Kelsey and Zack Jones will be competing in distance running’s most prestigious — and oldest — event, one that will have approximately 30,000 competitors.
It’s the second one for Zack Jones after he ran with his sister, Lia (Jones) Palomino, in 2016 and it’s the first one for Kelsey.
Kelsey clearly remembers that year, trying to get around the city on public transportation and an Uber while surrounded by throngs of people.
“I am super nervous but watching was super hard,” Kelsey Jones said. “So when I went with (brother-in-law) Mario, we were like, if we ever come back, we’re going to run in the race instead of spectate because it was insane.
“I’d rather be doing this than watching it.”
Zack and Kelsey both qualified for Boston at the Holland Haven Marathon last September and decided that since they had met the marks, it was worth competing in.
Originally, Zack wasn’t so sure he wanted to run Boston again.
“Our qualifying race was last fall,” he said, “and that was something Lia convinced me to do because she and my wife had signed up and I eventually said I’ll do it.
“Then we did it, I kind of enjoyed it and qualified (for Boston) again. Since Kelsey qualified, too, I figured it would be cool to do it together.”
Zack remembers his first running of the Boston Marathon as extremely crowded and rushed. He finished the 26.2-mile course in 3 hours, 5 minutes.
“It’s crowded...it’s like a continuous crowd,” he said. “The entire time, too, it goes by so fast.
“You don’t remember as much as you think you should if you’re running for three hours. With Boston, you just remember so many people ... people cheering and people running. It’s a lot of people, more so than any of the other races I’ve run, but it’s exciting because of that.”
What makes Boston a little tougher, too, for people in northern climates is the training conditions leading up to the event. Both Zack and Kelsey said they felt a lot better going into the fall distances races they’ve competed it because they were able to train easier — and better — through the summer months.
Training through a winter in northern Michigan brings a lot more challenges because of cold, snow and much shorter days.
“I am a lot more aware of my training this time around,” Zack Jones said. “Winter and spring around here is so much harder to train through because it’s dark or you’re on treadmills.
“I am more diligent about my training this time.”
Aside from not wanting to be a spectator again, Kelsey said the opportunity to run the Boston Marathon was something she didn’t want to pass up.
“I knew that I could maybe qualify but I wasn’t sure I wanted to do it,” she said.
“Since I qualified, I figured I have to do Boston. It would be silly not to.”
Kelsey admitted that she’s more than a little nervous because of the number of competitors she will be running with and that she’s got a lot of people following her.
“I am pretty nervous,” she said. “There’s so many people here following us and I haven’t really had that.
“It’s like I am finally part of a community here. Everyone’s going to be watching and they’re always supporting me so that makes me more nervous but it’s great to have that, too.”
The elite runners start at 9 a.m. Monday and then competitors go off in waves after that for quite some time.
You can also track runners throughout the race through the Boston Marathon app on your smartphone. Zack Jones is bib No. 2007 while Kelsey Jones is bib No. 11281.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.