LAKE CITY — Turnovers were costly for Lake City and so were injuries on Friday in the regular-season finale against visiting Division 5 opponent Ogemaw Heights. The Trojans battled back after turning the ball over on their first two possessions and falling behind 21-0 midway through the opening quarter but ultimately dropped a 35-7 decision.
In spite of the loss, it appears Lake City (5-4) could still have playoff points to advance in Division 7. Ogemaw Heights (7-2) awaits its postseason assignment in Division 5.
Lake City was without the services of triple-threat junior QB Darin Kunkel, who has been an explosive playmaker all season, and two-way senior starter Sam Baron in the contest, both of whom were sidelined in last Friday’s loss to Evart.
Other Trojan players were banged up and at less than 100% also and that didn’t help against an Ogemaw team that was much bigger in the trenches.
“Ogemaw’s size wore us down during the game,” acknowledged Lake City coach Kyle Smith.
“The kids played tough physical defense and a lot of kids played through injuries but it’s week nine and the kids are beat up. The kids never quit and never stopped playing hard. If we’re fortunate enough to make the playoffs, we’re gonna keep on fighting.”
The visiting Falcons scored on their opening drive, pounding the ball mostly between the tackles. They scored again following an interception deep in Lake City territory and scored again after recovering a fumble deep in Lake City territory.
It looked like a blowout was imminent after the Falcons recovered an onside kick after going on top 21-0 but Lake City’s aggressive, swarming defense recovered nicely and only permitted the Falcons one more offensive touchdown in the second half of the game.
Ogemaw had three interceptions in the game including a pick six in addition to the fumble recovery.
The Trojans were not able to get much going offensively against the bigger Falcon front wall. A long connection from Tyler Atkins to speedy Layne McLeod brought the ball inside the 10-yard line in the first half and a pass from Atkins to freshman Adrian Schichtel brought the ball to the 3-yard line from there but that was as close as they would get. Ogemaw recorded two straight sacks to stop the scoring threat and Lake City did not come as close to the Falcon end zone again.
Lake City’s lone touchdown came when sophomore Tavin Miller, who had one of Lake City’s five sacks in the game and also a tackle for loss, rushed in and blocked a field goal attempt in the second half then scooped it up and returned it all the way. Brody Gothard booted the extra point.
Atkins finished with 97 passing yards and McLeod had two catches for 51 yards.
Outside linebacker Dayne Blair recorded two sacks and forced the Ogemaw QB out of the pocket at other times. Rowland Ball had a sack and was “a disruptive force” all game long for the Trojans.
Cooper Wilton and Gothard combined for a sack and Miller also had his sack. McLeod had an interception and Tyler Brown made a touchdown-saving tackle on the final play of the first half after an Ogemaw defender intercepted a pass and ran it back about 70 yards.
Brown raced over and made the tackle at the 2-yard line.
Lake City finds out its playoff fate on Sunday evening.
The Trojans are hoping for a playoff berth for the fifth time in Smith’s seven years as head coach.
