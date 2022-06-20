EAST LANSING — All season long, they flew under the radar.
When Evart made it to the final four the first time, few outside of the region knew who the Wildcats were.
They know now.
And there won't be any flying under that proverbial radar in 2023.
Evart dropped a 3-2 eight-inning heartbreaker to Millington in the MHSAA Division 3 softball state championship game Saturday afternoon at Secchia Stadium on Michigan State's campus.
The loss ends the Wildcats' season at an impressive 33-9-1 overall while the Cardinals, who won it all in 2019, finish at 36-3.
While the loss is tough to take, the smiles should be a mile wide knowing they played hard to the end of a state championship game and they return seven of nine starters next spring.
"They just worked their tails off and persevered," Evart coach Amanda Brown said. "We were down, then we were tied and it was amazing. They kept their grit and they did a great job.
"I'm really proud of them and it was a fun game to watch. It was competitive and that's all you can ask for."
Sophomore catcher Ally Theunick loved playing on the state's biggest stage and said it just fuels the fire to get even better through travel ball this summer and into next year.
"We lose two good players with Skylar (Baumgardner) and Veronica (Lofquist)," she said. "I think we could definitely be here again next year. We have some good freshmen coming up, too."
That fact isn't lost on Brown, either.
"I think we surprised a lot of people this year but this is what we've talked about since Day 1 in practice," she said. "Ever since that nine-inning game in regionals last year, that's all we've talked about…is getting to East Lansing.
"They did it and they should be very proud of themselves. No one's going to hand us anything, though, (in 2023) and we're definitely going to have to work for everything. We're not going to be able fly under the radar, though. People are going to know who we are."
That fight and grit is what gave Evart a shot at its first state title on Saturday against a team loaded with experience. Millington won the title in 2019 and returned eight seniors this season — including pitcher Ashley Ziel — who were a part of that group.
Scoreless through two and a half innings, the Cardinals got on the board first when Ziel scored on a sac fly to right field by Lillia Sherman.
Evart answered in the fifth when Brooklyn Decker, who led off with a walk, scored on a throwing error by a Millington infielder to make it 1-1.
The Cardinals came back in the bottom of the sixth when Emma Dickie doubled in catcher Trinity Fessler, who singled in earlier in the inning, for a 2-1 lead.
The Wildcats' fight wasn't done yet, though.
Riley Brigham singled to left to lead off the top of the seventh and was replaced by pinch runner Katelynn Duncan. A sacrifice bunt by Decker moved Duncan up but a throwing error gave each runner another base, putting runners on second and third with no outs.
Pitcher Addy Gray then sent a fly ball to left fielder Shannon Ziel who hauled it in for the first out and then threw a strike to Fessler who tagged Duncan out trying to score.
Brown credited Ziel and the Cardinals for making a great play.
"Just a great play by their defense," Brown said. "They made the plays."
Evart wasn't done, though, as Decker moved up to third on the throw home and then scored on a critical error by Millington's shortstop on a Katie Gostlin grounder. Gostlin got as far as second but a pop up to the catcher ended the threat.
Millington got a runner to second in the bottom of the seventh but Evart escaped with no damage done.
The Wildcats got runners to second and first in the top of the eighth after Baumgardner reached on an error and Jojo Tiedt was safe on a bunt.
Baumgarder got to third on a wild pitch and Decker staged a battle with a 10-pitch at-bat but ended up striking out to end the threat.
Fessler singled to lead off the bottom of the eighth for Millington and Dylan Holmes, who made a crucial error in the top of the seventh, doubled to center to drive in the championship winning run.
Veteran Millington coach Greg Hudie was proud Holmes got a chance to redeem herself after the error in the seventh.
"Just perfect," he said. "For her to have that error…we all felt terrible for her. I just kept thinking that if we lost, that is something she will never forget. For the next 50 years, when she thinks about high school or softball, she's going to think about that error.
"For us to get a walk-off hit to win the championship is an incredible feeling. For Dylan to do it, that's just perfect. It wouldn't have been the same if someone else got that hit. For her, it changes her memory from something she regrets to something she'll treasure. She doesn't have to think ‘what if this’ or ‘what if that’ for the rest of her life."
Ashley Ziel got the win, despite her defense committing five errors. Ziel went all eight innings, allowing no earned runs on four hits and five walks while striking out nine.
Gray took the loss for Evart, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six.
Gostlin, Baumgardner, Brigham and Decker each had a hit for Evart.
While returning seven key pieces next year is exciting for Brown, she knows the team will miss Baumgardner and Lofquist.
"I'll remember their leadership and their hard work," Brown said. "Skylar made some great catches the last two days and she's thrown a lot of people out on the bases. We've had her since she was a freshman and she's done a great job.
"We had Veronica for three years and she's done a great job. She's a voice on the infield and she's a hard-working kid. They're both going to be missed."
