CADILLAC — Ludington clipped Cadillac 1-0 in a non-league girls soccer contest Thursday at the CASA fields.
“This was another tough loss,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “I was proud of how we battled despite going down to a fluke goal.
“We played with energy and dominated most of the play. I’ve seen us improve in every game this season so I am excited to see how this young group will grow and find its stride.”
The Orioles scored the only goal of the game in the sixth minute.
Jazmin Angell made six saves in the nets for the Vikings.
Cadillac hosts Harbor Springs on Tuesday.
• Cadillac and Ludington played to a 1-1 tie in the JV game.
BENZONIA — Cadillac recorded its first sweep of the season, beating Benzie Central 5-0 and 17-4 in a pair of non-conference baseball games.
“We had a pretty solid night of baseball,” Cadillac coach Josh Franklin said. “We were able to combine sound pitching with some timely hitting. Kaidan Westdorp pitched very well.
“Everyone contributed. There are still some areas we need to work on but it’s nice to see these guys rewarded for their hard work and it’s exciting to see what they are capable of.”
Westdorp got the win in the opener, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Keenan Suminski had a hit and an RBI; Eli Main a hit; Charlie Howell three hits; Miles Maury a hit; Mac Sims an RBI; Drew Kornacki two hits, including a double; and Westdorp a hit.
Jackson Stuart got the win in game two, allowing one earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Suminski had a hit; Main a hit and two RBIs; Howell an RBI; Maury two hits and an RBI; Kaleb McKinley a hit and an RBI; Kornacki a hit and two RBIs; Connor Larr two hits and an RBI; and Cavin Hoffert two hits and two RBIs.
Cadillac (3-3 overall) hosts Newberry on Monday.
BENZONIA — Cadillac dropped a pair of non-league softball games to Benzie Central, 11-4 and 17-10.
Layke Sims took the loss in the opener, allowing 11 earned runs on 10 hits and seven walks while striking out three.
At the plate, Chloe Lijewski had two hits; Stella Balcom two hits; Sims a hit and two RBIs; Grace Drabik a hit and two RBIs; and Ellie Plotnikiewicz a hit.
Marielle Boolman, Kaylee Combs and Sims all pitched in game two.
At the plate, Combs had a double and an RBI; Lijewski a double; Balcom a hit; Sims a double; Cali Quartz two hits; Plotnikiewicz two hits; Cassie Jenema a hit and two RBIs; and Ashlynn Becktel two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
Cadillac hosts Newberry on Monday.
ROCKFORD — Cadillac dropped a 7-1 decision to Rockford in a non-league girls tennis match.
“Our girls played really well against a strong Rockford team,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “Haylee (Groen) got a great win and every other flight played tough.
“Our team is proud of the games they took off the other team.”
Groen scored a 6-4, 7-6(5) win at No. 1 singles while Jaylyn Hamilton lost 6-1, 7-6(3) at No. 2.
Ellery Schaefer lost 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 while Sara Outman lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4.
Madalie Dickerson and Brooke Ellens lost 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles while Karsyn Kastl and Aly Baker lost 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2.
Adri Beydoun and Averee Heuker lost 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 while Katie Graham and Donna Huynh lost 6-3, 6-0 at No. 4.
Cadillac hosts Alpena next Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.