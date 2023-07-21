Old barns, woodchucks and waiting for summer to begin the varmint hunting

The gun cracked and the woodchuck flopped over on his back and started twitching.
There, I thought, that guy won’t be chucking any wood again.
We’ll never know how much wood a woodchuck can chuck, but that one was finished with the pastime.
I’d passed up a shot at the varmint earlier.
Aww, that’s just a baby, I thought when I saw it scooting around on a little grassy knoll beside the big old barn.
Even while I watched from my blind — an old outbuilding where I’d holed up to wait — I knew I should take the shot.
Woodchucks grow up fast, and even young adults are destructive.
Farmers don’t like them because of the obvious problems associated with burrows, dirt mounds and farm machinery. And when woodchucks dig hollows under foundations, slow-moving chaos can ensue.
We see enough tumbledown barns and sheds around. We don’t need to see another because of an undermined foundation.
Certainly a lot of forces intersect to cause old buildings to decay and fall apart, but woodchucks play a role in the demise of many.
So after passing up the shot, I felt guilty. The property owner hadn’t invited me over to be a trophy hunter.
Adding to my angst, the chuck ducked through a hole and entered the barn. No telling the damage it was doing in there. But inside the barn, the critter underwent an amazing transformation. It went in as a young’un. A few minutes later, it emerged as a young adult. It’s amazing how fast a woodchuck can grow when a person is feeling guilty about passing up a shot. That time when I got my crosshairs centered on its head, I squeezed the trigger.
I was using a rifle chambered for .17 HMR. Dedicated varmint hunters who shoot woodchucks a farm field away will commonly use a .22-250 or a .222. I knew I had to leave the serious firepower at home, though. I was hunting around buildings. And in case anyone wonders, the 17-grain bullet I hurled in the woodchuck’s direction was up to the task. My head shot was lethal and death was instantaneous.
I’d noticed the farm had a woodchuck infestation when I was hunting turkeys there last spring.
I asked the farm’s owner if I could hunt the varmints. She gave an enthusiastic affirmative response. She said her late husband would be glad someone was taking care of the chore. She also mentioned that he always used a .22.
Maybe she was hinting that I should use a .22, too. I have a couple of them in my gun cabinet. But I don’t trust their accuracy.
I shoot my tightest groups with a .17 HMR or with a .17 Mach 2, and I wanted enough accuracy to make head shots.
Groundhogs are tough critters and a body shot with a .22 or something similar won’t make a quick kill.
With the head shot, though, the groundhog never felt a thing.
Anyway, I waited awhile to begin my varmint hunting.
She-chucks may still be nursing until the beginning of June or so, and I wanted to leave some margin for error.
I didn’t want to shoot the mother of still-nursing babies.
Now, though, my varmint hunting has begun in earnest.
I’m still waiting for mommy and daddy woodchuck to make an appearance.
When they do. I’m betting my 17-caliber rifle will work just as well on them.
The old barn can thank me later.
